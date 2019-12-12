From 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to 'Gully Boy': Best Bollywood movies of the decade

The Hindi cinema aka Bollywood has had an impeccable growth this decade. From the portrayal of women to the kind of content audience's prefer, we've seen a huge transition in the kind of films that are being made. Last decade was all about the commercial masala films. However, this one has been more about content, about stories people connect to.
As this decade comes to an end, let's take a look at the best Bollywood movies in last 10 years:
Barfi
Anurag Basu's 'Barfi', the story of a deaf-mute boy featured Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'cruz in the lead roles. The 2012 comedy-drama made audieneces laugh and cry at the same time. And of course, Ranbir and Priyanka's exceptional performances stole everyone's hearts!
Kahaani
Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller starred Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi. The story revolves around a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband. This is definitely one of the best mystery thrillers and manages to keep you right at the edge of your seat throughout!
Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2
Talking about the best movies of the decade, how can we forget these Anurag Kashyap's gems! The crime thriller featured Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Huma Qureshi and Vineet Kumar Singh.
Queen
Kangana Ranaut's comedy-drama literally had us saying, "Yasss Queen." Vikas Bahl's Queen also featured Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon. The story revolves around Rani, a broken-hearted girl from Punjab who decides to go on her honeymoon alone.
No One Killed Jessica
The biographical thriller film is based on the murder case of Jessica Lal. The movie featured Vidya Balan and Rani Mukherji in lead roles.
Madras Cafe
Shoojit Sircar's political action thriller film was set during the time of Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. It starred John Abraham andNargis Fakhri.
Haider
Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider isn't just Shahid Kapoor's best performance till date but also one of the best and most controversial films.
Bajirao Mastani
This epic periodic drama was based on the love story of Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife Mastaani. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus featured Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.
Dangal
Celebrating a father's hardwork, grit and love behind uplifting his daughters in a world made for men, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was inspired by the life Mahaveer Phogat and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita. It was played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra respectively.
Hindi Medium
Irfan Khan is known for his choice of scripts. The comedy-drama hits hard as it revolves around a couples' struggle to get their daughter in a posh English school.
Raazi
One of Alia's best performances, Raazi is a spy thriller film. Meghna Gulzaar's Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat.
Andhadhun
Ayushmann Khuranna's 2018 black comedy-triller is the story of a blind pianist who finds himself caught up in a murder case. It also features Tabu and Radhika Apte. This epic thriller will keep you guessing what's going to happen next!
Badhaai Ho
Featuring Ayushmann Khuranna, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao, this comedy drama revolves around a 25-year-old whose middle-aged parents get pregnant.
Padmaavat
Surrounded by controversies throughout pre-release and after the release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama is a movie that no one can forget. With royal settings to clothes and jwelleries, Padmaavat was a treat to the eyes. It featured Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy', India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, walked home with the best film from India award in the regional finals at the Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony.
Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia, in the superhit film that released earlier this year.
