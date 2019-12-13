Worst Movies of 2019: From 'PM Narendra Modi' to 'Housefull 4'

As the year comes to an end let's look at the worst movies of 2019.

Bollywood has had an impeccable growth this decade. From the portrayal of women to the kind of content audience's prefer, we've seen a huge transition in the kind of films that are being made. Last decade was all about the commercial masala films. However, this one has been more about content, about stories people connect to.

2019 was a year of some of the most awaited movies. Audiences expected their favourite Bollywood actors to take risks, to do something new. Apart from a few good movies like Gully Boy and Uri: The Surgical Strike, others just failed to meet the expectations.

From multi-starrers to the franchises, here's a list of movies that created a lot of hype but miserably failed to create the magic on screen: