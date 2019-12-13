Worst Movies of 2019: From 'PM Narendra Modi' to 'Housefull 4'

As the year comes to an end let's look at the worst movies of 2019.
Bollywood has had an impeccable growth this decade. From the portrayal of women to the kind of content audience's prefer, we've seen a huge transition in the kind of films that are being made. Last decade was all about the commercial masala films. However, this one has been more about content, about stories people connect to.
2019 was a year of some of the most awaited movies. Audiences expected their favourite Bollywood actors to take risks, to do something new. Apart from a few good movies like Gully Boy and Uri: The Surgical Strike, others just failed to meet the expectations.
From multi-starrers to the franchises, here's a list of movies that created a lot of hype but miserably failed to create the magic on screen:
1. PM Narendra Modi
With a landslide win in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Narendra Modi has become a personality personified beyond average reach. With the release of his biopic starring Vivek Oberoi, his fans, the PR team and the ruling party (BJP) itself, left no stone unturned over the years to make sure everyone had heard about his even more glorified poor childhood as the Chai Wala who becomes the Chowkidar of India.
A biopic or a propaganda reel?
2. India's Most Wanted
Arjun Kapoor starrer ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is a half-assed attempt at a patriotic movie in which the lead seems as disinterested as the audience would feel. Based on a true story, the film follows a group of officers who arrested terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi, of proscribed organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM) who is also referred to as India’s Osama Bin Laden.
3.Total Dhamaal
Indra Kumar obviously knew that he did not have content smart enough to keep the audience gratified so he packed-up this exasperating-slide-into-nonsense with middling stars past their prime hoping to get the audience go into a nostalgia side-trip as the full-on-nonsense plays on.
4. Kalank
A period film set in pre-independence Lahore/Husnabad, this tragic love triangle is caught in a time-wrap – decadent in its aphorisms and retrograde in its messaging.
The setting is a faux Sanjay Leela Bhansali fantasyland where homes are mammoth-sized and impressively ornate while people living in them seem terribly small-minded and driven by a script that seems altogether fallacious.
5. Student of the Year 2
SOTY2 had been in news for a long time, for the franchise, leading stars, debut star kids and more.
Student of the Year 2 is the second release for the teen drama. Even if the first managed to present today’s bankable stars the second installment failed to impress the audience and critics.
6. Khandaani Shafakhana
Sex related issues are fast becoming a hot-topic on the Hindi film scene. Liberalisation, market economy, globalisation may have set the ball rolling but it’s really to the credit of brave filmmakers like Vinod L Rai, Anuraag Kashyap and his Phantom team, the John Abraham-Shoojit Sircar jugalbandi and a few more, that such enterprises have become far more acceptable and therefore successful. ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ is meant to tap into the same largely unexplored vein but the thought-processes governing its writing or treatment neither have the lucidity nor the coherence to make it effective.
7. Laal Kaptaan
Navdeep (NH10, Manorama Six Feet Under) Singh’s latest, is an attempt to tell a dark, period/quasi-historical vendetta tale that’s set somewhere around 18th Century, in North India, after the Mughals were unseated from the region. Singh and Deepak Venkatesh write up a background of historic turmoil replete with East India Company pillage and privilege while framing what exactly happens after the strange looking apparition, Gosain, a Naga sadhu (Saif Ali Khan) goes on a killing spree.
8. Housefull 4
This is the fourth instalment of the mindless Housefull franchise and it’s definitely 4 too many if you ask me. This one in fact goes back several centuries, way back six hundred years ago, to the 15th century, to frame its delusional narrative. And its far more archaic, exasperating, unforgivably indulgent and mind-numbing than the other three that came before this one.
9. Pagalpanti
Anees Bazmee’s latest, as the title suggests, is an attempted madcap entertainer that is as brainless as he makes them. There’s an invisible but clearly apparent No Entry sign for the brainy here. A multi star cast film with the well-known faces acting retarded and totally gullible is probably a given in a big-budget mainstream Bollywood enterprise of this kind.
10. Jabariya Jodi
Advertorials have been going to town about the ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’ aka forced marriage theme, central to this film but while watching, you realise that it’s more about the unresolved feelings between the two lead characters than about a social malaise meant as a counter salvo against unreasonable dowry demands.
