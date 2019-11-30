From Anushka to Ranveer: These Bollywood celebs look nothing like they did 10 years ago!

Bollywood actors have come a long way over a decade. Be it professional or personal front, competition or controversy, we’ve had ample of headlines to prove the growth of our superstars as actors and as human beings.
With fashion and style evolving each year, our stars have also matured in creating an image that goes in sync. Here’s a reel of the A-listers who dominated the industry back then and are headlining with their successful career graph now.
Deepika Padukone
Alia Bhatt
Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor
Katrina Kaif
Shahid Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra
Ayushmann Khurrana
Anushka Sharma
Sidharth Malhotra
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)