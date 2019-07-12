Bollywood

Top 10 eateries in Mumbai to spot your favourite Bollywood celebs

By FPJ Web Desk

Entering the weekend, Mumbaikars do not hesitate to make some quirky plans to make optimum use of their day offs.

Entering the weekend, Mumbaikars do not hesitate to make some quirky plans to make optimum use of their day offs. However, if you haven’t come up with any plans yet, and are also a big time Bollywood lover, here are top ten eateries in Mumbai to spot your favourite B-town celebs.

Hakkasan- Bandra

This place is majorly famous for Chinese and Asian cuisine. There are high chances to find celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, and Krystal D’souza here.

Bastian- Bandra

Bastian is the most favourite eatery, as almost every other Bollywood celebrity visits here by default. This place is known for best served seafood and dessert. One can find Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Aditi Rao Hydri, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Tamannah Bhatia to name a few. Bastian receives special high profile entries almost every day. So this would be the really good option to consider.

Yauatcha- Bandra-Kurla Complex

This Asian hub in Bandra-Kurla Complex is the next favourite restaurant of B-town. This place is known for its popular Japanese and Asian cuisines. It receives visitors like Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Arbaaz Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

Pali Village Café- Bandra

This Italian diner witnessed many celebrities like Iulia Vantur, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Aamir Khan. It is the regular place where celebrities are caught by the shutterbugs several times.

Soho House- Santacruz

This club is the hot favourite place to chill out for celebrities. It offers delicious food and a variety of drinks which attracts visitors. Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Preity Zinta, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon are some faces you can find at Soho House.

Kitchen Garden- Bandra

Kitchen Garden by Suzette is the other pick of celebs where you can get an organic and healthy food and beverages. As we know celebs are more concerned about their fitness regime, so this place is the best pick for them to have healthy food. You can spot Fatima Sheikh, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Mandana Karimi at Kitchen garden.

Olive Bar and Kitchen- Khar

With its Mediterranean feel, Olive Bar & Kitchen, undoubtedly is one of the most frequently visited place by Bollywood celebrities for over a decade now. This place has witnessed celebs like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut.

Wasabi by Morimoto- Colaba

This Japanese diner is a popular pick of celebrities when they crave for Japanese cuisine. They also have a sushi bar and teppanyaki counter. Wasabi is an all-time favourite place for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Even Akshay Kumar is a frequent visitor here.

Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar- Bandra

This place serves organic and gluten free food for fitness freak celebrities. Paparazzi often spots celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sameera Reddy, and Fatima Sheikh.

Farmers’ café- Bandra

This café is best known for its ‘Skinny Pizzas’, vegan chocolate cake and Keto brownie we can easily find Bollywood divas like Rakul Preet Singh, Richa haddha, Anaya Panday, Twinkle Khanna, and Shilpa Shetty.

