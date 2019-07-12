Top 10 eateries in Mumbai to spot your favourite Bollywood celebs

Entering the weekend, Mumbaikars do not hesitate to make some quirky plans to make optimum use of their day offs. However, if you haven’t come up with any plans yet, and are also a big time Bollywood lover, here are top ten eateries in Mumbai to spot your favourite B-town celebs.

Hakkasan- Bandra

This place is majorly famous for Chinese and Asian cuisine. There are high chances to find celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, and Krystal D’souza here.