From American Idol Season 12 contestant to TikTok star: This 'brown chick' is breaking the internet with her talent

American Idol Season 12 semi- finalist Shubha Vedula has become a viral sensation on the internet, courtesy to her covers of popular pop songs and impressions of singers like Eminem, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and more.
Shubha Vedula, an American singer/songwriter of Indian descent, shot to fame after participating in the 12th season of American Idol. Although she didn't win the title, her talent was recognized by millions of people worldwide. Now, Shubha is a TikTok star who makes funny and musical videos. She has over 1 million followers on the video-sharing social network.
She connects with her 'desi' audience by making parody videos of Indian parents and covers of Bollywood songs.
Check out her viral videos here:
"Girl you've got the WHOLE package: killer voice, on-point ear, quick lyric writing mind, big performing persona that draws you in... I honestly can't wait to see where your career goes," reads a comment on one of her videos.
A user wrote, "You look like a brown version of Qveen Herby and also sound like her."
"I’ve watched this now like 1,000 times and I hate tik tok, id sign up for you though 🙏🏻❤️ your shakira n Billie is ON POINT GIRL you have a talent, don’t ever let it go to waste.
Sincerely,
A fellow musician," reads another comment.
Subha recently released her single 'Gimme Gimme'.
Vedula hails from Michigan. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of being a singer and songwriter, after completing her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from University of Chicago.
