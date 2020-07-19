From American Idol Season 12 contestant to TikTok star: This 'brown chick' is breaking the internet with her talent

American Idol Season 12 semi- finalist Shubha Vedula has become a viral sensation on the internet, courtesy to her covers of popular pop songs and impressions of singers like Eminem, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and more.

Shubha Vedula, an American singer/songwriter of Indian descent, shot to fame after participating in the 12th season of American Idol. Although she didn't win the title, her talent was recognized by millions of people worldwide. Now, Shubha is a TikTok star who makes funny and musical videos. She has over 1 million followers on the video-sharing social network.

She connects with her 'desi' audience by making parody videos of Indian parents and covers of Bollywood songs.

Check out her viral videos here: