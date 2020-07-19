When Islamabad Police's 'fake' account liked this Indian RJ's pictures and left netizens in splits

An Indian RJ on Saturday recounted the 'funniest thing' that happened to her on Twitter and revealed that an account pretending to be Islamabad Police had liked her pictures.
Radio Mirchi's RJ Ira had shared a few stunning pictures of herself back in 2019. When a Pakistani Twitter user tagged the Islamabad police, Ira quipped, "India se hu yaar". To which, he replied, "Haha no that's not what I meant. They liked your post from an official account."
The account then went ahead and commented, "She is officially breaking all the rules of our heart."
Once the post garnered attention on social media, the Islamabad Police had to clarify that it was a fake account.
They tweeted, " ATTENTION! Please beware of FAKE ACCOUNTS on Twitter pretending to be Islamabad Police. Action is being initiated by Cyber crime unit to take them down, but until then please report to Twitter about such fake accounts. Only @ICT_Police officially represents Islamabad Police."
Reacting to the incident, a user wrote, "Yesss I remember this, actually thought that it was the official account."
"A moment in history," wrote another user.
The official account of Islamabad Police still doesn't have a blue tick on Twitter. The blue tick lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.
