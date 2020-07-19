When Islamabad Police's 'fake' account liked this Indian RJ's pictures and left netizens in splits

An Indian RJ on Saturday recounted the 'funniest thing' that happened to her on Twitter and revealed that an account pretending to be Islamabad Police had liked her pictures.

Radio Mirchi's RJ Ira had shared a few stunning pictures of herself back in 2019. When a Pakistani Twitter user tagged the Islamabad police, Ira quipped, "India se hu yaar". To which, he replied, "Haha no that's not what I meant. They liked your post from an official account."

The account then went ahead and commented, "She is officially breaking all the rules of our heart."