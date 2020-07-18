Odisha businessman gets gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; Twitter says 'he should expect an IT raid now'

Taking inspiration from Pimpri-Chinchwad's Shankar Kurade, who got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh, a businessman from Odisha has procured one which cost him Rs 3.5 lakh.

55-year-old Alok Mohanty, who owns a furniture store in Cuttack city, is a fan of anything made of the yellow metal. Speaking to ANI, he said that he has been wearing gold for the past 40 years.

"People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too," he said.

An N-95 mask has been used as a base for manufacturing the golden protective gear which weighs around 100 grams. Elastic bands are attached to the golden mask for a secure fit and it is quite comfortable to wear, he said on Friday.

The businessman got the gold mask made from Mumbai. He got in touch with a jewellery shop, which sent him a catalogue. He chose a design and placed an order. It took 22 days to make the mask, Mohanty said.

Meanwhile, Twitter had hilarious reactions. "He should expect an IT raid anytime now," said a Twitter user. "Stupidity at golden level..," said another Twitter user.

