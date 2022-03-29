From acting workshops to intensive training - here's how Aamna Sharif prepared for her role in 'Damaged 3'

Be it television, films, or OTT - Aamna Sharif is one to watch out for a power-packed performance. With many genres and mediums under her belt, the versatile actress has carved her own niche in the industry, and rightly so.

While fans are still raving over her character in 'Damaged 3', reports have it the next-gen star worked on an impressive physical transformation for her next.

A source revealed, "Aamna Sharif is an actress of homework. To get into the skin of her character for her next project, she underwent intensive training and a workout regime to lose weight. Her transformation will definitely leave fans surprised. Apart from that, she is also took acting workshops to look even more convincing on the screen."

The details around Aamna Sharif's next project are yet to be out in the media, but we sure can't keep calm to more about them.

Meanwhile, the actress earned good reception for her on-point performance in 'Damaged 3'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:17 PM IST