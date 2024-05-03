'Attention Seeking Couple': Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Criticised For Clicking Cosy Photos On Hospital Bed

Television lovebirds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were at the receiving end of heavy criticism on social media after they posted pictures of themselves resting together on a hospital bed. While Ankita can be seen with her arm in a sling, netizens called them out for posing and posting online even when at the hospital.

On Thursday, Ankita took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos, in which she can be seen lying in Vicky's arms on the hospital bed, and smiling at the camera. "Together in sickness & in health, literally," she captioned the photo.

The post was not well received by the couple's fans and followers, and they, in fact, called it 'showoff'. "Do ill people really have energy to post on social media?" a user asked, while another stated, "Hospital main to rest karo!!!!! Wahan se bhi show off karna hai inko." Another user also commented, "Attention seeking couple !!even in hospital".

Not just that, but the couple was also trolled as fans questioned who was the real patient in the picture. "Even though manku's arm is injured but vicky bhaiya looks more like the one who is admitted," a user wrote. "Confuse hun patient kaun hai," another follower commented.

While Ankita was already an established name in the industry, Vicky shot to fame after the couple's participation in Bigg Boss 16. But while fans had expected to see some romantic moments between the two, the couple was in limelight throughout the season for their incessant fights and bickering, to the point that Ankita even suggested that they should get divorced after the game show.

However, post Bigg Boss 16, both Ankita and Vicky clarified that they were very much in love, and that there were no talks about any separation or divorce.