Ankita Lokhande To Play Royal Courtesan Amarapali In Her Next After Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar recieved immense love and appreciation for her stint in the film. The actress, who essayed the character of Yamuna Bai opposite Randeep Hooda in the film is all set to make a come back with her next big venture.

Well, the actress took to her Instagram handle to announce her upcoming project which will be made by Sandeep Singh and will also mark the comeback of music maestro Ismail Darbar. Ankita shared the first look of the project too. In the film, she will play the celebrated and glamorous nagarvadhu, Amrapali. The film will chronicle the life of the royal dancer Amrapali from the Republic of Vaishali in ancient India.

Talking about the same, filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, "Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' She is just right for the role as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, as she is also a great dancer. Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali.”

Ankita Lokhande said, "I have received immense appreciation across the globe for playing Yamunabai in my film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' because of which I have been getting film offers with strong performance-oriented characters. But I need to choose wisely, and yes, after 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' it's Amrapali. I will be making a few more good selections soon. Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations.”

The series will encapsulate her journey from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture a gamut of emotions and vicissitudes experienced by Amrapali, who finally renounces all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

AmrapalI is being presented by Sandeep Singh and produced by Legend Studios.