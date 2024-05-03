'Felt Completely Harassed': Britney Spears REACTS To Leaving LA Hotel Topless & Injured, Denies Fight With Boyfriend

Pop singer Britney Spears has reacted on social media after she was seen leaving a Los Angeles hotel topless and barefoot after allegedly fighting with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. According to several media reports, the legendary singer had a physical fight with her boyfriend after which she stormed out of the hotel. A couple of photos of her in a distressed state after the alleged altercation also surfaced on social media and went viral within no time.

In the photos, she appeared to be topless and held a white pillow to her chest. She walked amid tight security and news reports also claimed that the 42-year-old singer had a 'mental breakdown' after her fight with Paul.

UPDATE: Paramedics were called because Britney Spears injured her leg, not because she was having a breakdown. #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/YcmNFVGWbP — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) May 2, 2024

However, Britney has denied the claims and clarified that the reports are absolutely 'fake'.

Taking to her Instagram account, Britney wrote, "Just to let people know the news is fake… I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS: I need an espresso!!! PSS: Not sure why I feel the need to share this… I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m b*tchy… shit."

The singer added, "I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston. Peace."

Britney also shared a video of her swollen foot. Take a look:

According to a report in TMZ, Britney screamed and she was out of control in the hallway of her suite. The guests present there assumed she had a mental breakdown after which paramedics were called. An ambulance was called to the hotel.