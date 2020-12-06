From Aaranyak to Agabai Sasubai: Tracing the jounery of Ravi Patwardhan

Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passed away on Sunday. He was 83 years old.

Patwardhan is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Born on September 6, 1937, he acted in more than 150 plays and more than 200 Hindi and Marathi films so far.

He started his career in 1974 with a play named Aaranyak. The play narrates the aftermath of the epic war of Mahabharata.

His role of Dhritrashtra in Aaranyak stayed with many. Even Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, while paying tribute to the actor, mentioned of the character played by Patwardhan in Aaranyak.

The actor was last seen in the Zee Marathi show Agga Bai Sasubai as Aajoba, the character dear to many Marathi households.