Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away: Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan, who passed away on Sunday. He was 83 years old.
"With the demise of Ravi Patwardhan, we have lost an actor who enriched the characters with his acting skills," said Thackeray in his tribute (roughly translated from Marathi).
"Whether it is Vastad Patil on Doordarshan or Dhritarashtra in the Mahabharata, Ravi Patwardhan brought the characters to life through every small or big role he played," added Thackeray.
Patwardhan is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
Born on September 6, 1937, Patwardhan acted in more than 150 plays and more than 200 Hindi and Marathi films so far.
He was known for his roles in the films like Ankush (Hindi), Ashya Asawya Suna (Marathi), Umbartha (Marathi), Tejab (Hindi), Jyotiba Phule (Marathi).
In addition to Thackeray, several leaders including Balasaheb Thorat, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Satej Pati, Chandrkant Patil, Supriya Sule, Ashok Chavan and Amol Kolhe paid tribute to the actor. Check out the reactions here:
