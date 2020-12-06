Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away: Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan, who passed away on Sunday. He was 83 years old.

"With the demise of Ravi Patwardhan, we have lost an actor who enriched the characters with his acting skills," said Thackeray in his tribute (roughly translated from Marathi).

"Whether it is Vastad Patil on Doordarshan or Dhritarashtra in the Mahabharata, Ravi Patwardhan brought the characters to life through every small or big role he played," added Thackeray.