Friendship Day 2024 Special: Chinki-Minki Open Up About Their Twin Bond & Kapil Sharma Show Memories

Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, also known as Chinki-Minki, are popular twin influencers who share a strong bond. Their comedic talent is often seen on social media and they were also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the oh-so-lovely sisters, this Friendship Day, talked about their bond. Excerpts:

Friendship Day celebrates special bonds between friends. How has your friendship as sisters and identical twins influenced your careers and personal lives?

Samriddhi: There is a twin telepathy bond that we share. Our nature is such that we know what the other person is thinking. So it has helped us a lot to excel in our lives. We can not trust anyone except for the both of us. As we grow together, the bond is getting stronger and stronger day by day.

You both share a unique bond and we have seen a glimpse of it in The Kapil Sharma Show. What has been the most memorable moment or experience on the show?

Surabhi: I remember it was our first-ever stage performance, and Samriddhi was very nervous. We always motivate each other. It was a two-minute break before appearing on the stage and she told me, ‘Main nahi kar paaongi, mujhse nahi hoga. I’m getting anxiety, panic attacks’ and I told her to breathe, and don’t think about the script, we have rehearsed it. We can do it and just go on the stage. And if anyone forgets, we will cover up for each other. Luckily, it was just fear and we ruled the stage. All stage performances since then have been one take.

Being identical twins, how do you play off each other's strengths and personalities in your videos and performances?

Samriddhi: In our performances, there are plenty of shoots that we have done. So if some fuss happens at any stage. I'm upset about it, and Surabhi is like you can do it, we can just fight it out. Sometimes she is anxious about the shoot. So it happens that way. I guess it is both ways we gel up both well, and we have nothing to worry about.

What challenges have you faced as a duo in the entertainment industry, and how have you overcome them?

Surabhi: We do auditions a lot together, and people are sometimes like, ‘We have to choose one of you’. I think that is the challenge that we have been facing nowadays. People think they need one of us, but since they can not decide, they change their plan and take someone else. However, we consider this as our USP since, from the start, we have been together and we want to work accordingly. Now, we are understanding and open to work in individual projects too.

What advice would you give to those looking to strengthen their friendships and maintain long-lasting connections?

Samriddhi: Friendship happens randomly and you should not make up your mind to be friends with someone. You should know people in and out. Dosti issi ko kehte hai, jab woh apne aap dil se ho jati hai. We don’t look at the benefits of it. Since we are sisters too, we don’t have that mind games going and whatever we say we know what kind of response we are going to get. You have to bond and communicate. That's the biggest part of any friendship. You should never be selfish about your relationship. The good thing about us is we talk a lot and explain to each other, and we try not to repeat our mistakes.

Can you share a special moment that you had with each other

Surabhi: We went to Turkey two months ago and it was just the both of us in an international country. It was the very first time in our life, just the both of us. So we had so much fun, we made new friends, talked about our culture, it was inspiring for us. It was one of the best trips of our life together.