International Friendship Day 2024: 7 Special Quotes To Share With Your Friends

By: Rahul M | July 29, 2024
International National Friendship Day is observed on July 30 to recognise the role of a friend in our lives. This friendship day, share these special messages and quotes to show your love
All images from Canva
"Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave and impossible to forget." -G. Randolf
"Silence makes the real conversation between friends. Not the saying, but the never needing to say that counts." -Margaret Lee Runbeck
"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -Walter Winchell
"Don't make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up." -Thomas J Watson
"Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born they arrive, and is only by this meeting that a new world is born." -Anais Nin
"Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life." -Amy Poehler
Happy Friendship Day to the most amazing friend! Thank you for always sticking through my thick and thin. I'm grateful to have you as my friend
