FPJ Exclusive: Khushbu To Work With Nana Patekar In A Bollywood Movie

Actor, producer, and politician, Khushbu has come a long way since she started her film career at the age of six as a child artist. However, after becoming one of the top actors in the South, the actor stepped back and dedicated her time to politics. At the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India, Khushbu exclusively revealed to Free Press Journal that she will be working in a Hindi film soon. The actor will be seen working with Nana Patekar and the film will start rolling in the month of January, 2024. “I am doing a Hindi film after three years. Nana Patekar and I will be shooting from January next year. Rest I leave it to the production house to announce it,” said the Lawaaris actor.

When asked about being seen in more Hindi films she said, “I am very particular about the kinds of films I do. I am really very choosy. I have two grown up girls. I have my production house and am also active in politics. Obviously, I have a lot of work to do to cope up with on a daily basis. If there is something very interesting I shall definitely do a film.” Why don't you produce a film that you like? We ask. “I produce films but I can’t make films only for myself. (laughs),” she added.

Speaking about her daughters, she confirmed that her elder one Avantika Sundar will be debuting in the films next year. “She will be introduced next year and my younger one Anandita is assisting Mani Ratnam. Both my daughters are very busy,” confirmed the politician.

Khushbu, after making her debut in Hindi films as a child actor, went on to become one of south's top actresses and now a successful politician. With her film career spanning over 40 years, Khushbu acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies. She worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth among many other actors. Khushbu is the first female actor for whom the fans built a dedicated temple.