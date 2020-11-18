Actor Khushbu unhurt in mishap

Chennai

Popular south Indian actor and BJP functionary Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday escaped unhurt in an accident involving her SUV and a container lorry near Chennai.

Khushbu, who quit Congress and joined BJP recently, was proceeding to Cuddalore district in north Tamil Nadu from Chennai, to take part in her party’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’, a religious-political rally, when she met with the accident.

According to police, Khushbu was seated in the front seat of the SUV when a container lorry, carrying a consignment of washing machines, scraped the vehicle from the left, near the rear door. The SUV was damaged but Khushbu escaped without any injuries.

The police ruled out any foul play.

Khushbu told journalists the accident happened near Maduranta­kam, when her SUV was proceeding on the right lane and the lorry hit it from the left. A cop said, “As per preliminary probes, it se­ems to be an accident and there is no­thing to suggest any foul play. The lorry was heading towards Pu­du­cherry and both vehicles we­re on the same side of the road when the lorry scraped the SUV on the left.” The lorry’s driver was detained.

Then, Khushbu proceeded to Cuddalore by another vehicle and attended the Yatra before being arrested by police along with other leaders for violating ban orders.