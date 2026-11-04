FPJ Exclusive | Becoming Bharat: Addinath Kothare On How Ranbir Kapoor Helped Him, Getting Selected In Ramayana, Acting As A Child Artist & More |

Ramayana is touted as the most ambitious and expensive retelling of the epic, and Adinath Kothare is part of it, playing the role of Bharat. In an interaction with us, he talks about auditioning for the role, working with Ranbir Kapoor and the rest of the cast, his beginnings as a child artist, and more.

How did you become part of Ramayana?

Honestly, it has been quite a journey. I have always believed that, as an actor, you have to keep auditioning, keep putting yourself out there and trust that the right opportunity will come your way.

I had auditioned for one of Nitesh Tiwari sir’s earlier projects, Tarla, and was shortlisted for it. Although that film didn't happen for me, I believe Nitesh sir had seen my work during that process. Later, I auditioned for the role of Lakshman in Ramayana, and eventually, I was offered the role of Bharat.

When I got to know that I would be playing Bharat, it was an extremely emotional and overwhelming moment. Ramayana is not just another story or film for us. It is something we have grown up listening to, watching and imbibing its values. To get the opportunity to portray such an important character in this epic is truly a blessing. I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be part of this journey.

Tell us about working with the following people and share your experiences or any anecdotes you can recall.

Namit Malhotra

Meeting Namit sir and understanding the scale of his vision was an experience in itself. What really impressed me was the clarity with which he approaches the project. You realise that this is not just about making a film; there is a much larger vision and responsibility attached to bringing an epic like Ramayana to the screen.

The amount of planning, preparation and attention to detail that has gone into this project is incredible. He has brought together some of the finest talent and technology from across the world. As an actor, being part of a project backed by someone with such conviction is very reassuring and inspiring.

Ranbir Kapoor

Working with Ranbir was a wonderful experience. He is an extremely sincere, secure and focused actor. What I particularly admire about him is his dedication to the craft and the ease with which he makes his co-actors feel comfortable.

I remember an interesting moment from my very first day of shooting. We were filming the Swayamvar sequence, and I had an idea about how I wanted to approach a particular moment. Since it was my first day and such an important sequence, I wasn't entirely sure whether I should experiment with it. Ranbir came up to me, tapped me on the shoulder and suggested that I try something different. I followed his suggestion, and Nitesh sir really liked it. I remember telling him that the idea had actually come from Ranbir!

Another interesting coincidence is that Ranbir was my senior in school. We never really interacted back then, so getting to share screen space with him years later was quite special.

Sai Pallavi

Sai is an exceptionally talented performer, and I have immense respect for her work. She brings a certain honesty and sincerity to everything she does on screen. What makes her special is that she doesn't seem to be trying too hard; her performances are very instinctive and effortless.

Being part of a film like Ramayana, where every character carries so much emotional and cultural significance, requires a lot of sensitivity as an actor. Having artistes like Sai as part of the ensemble makes the entire experience richer. It was wonderful sharing this cinematic journey with her.

Nitesh Tiwari

I think Nitesh sir is one of the biggest reasons why this experience has been so special for me. He is an extremely patient, grounded and clear-headed filmmaker. Despite the enormous scale of the film, I never felt that the magnitude of the project affected his approach to filmmaking.

What I admire most is his clarity of vision. He knows exactly what he wants from a scene, but at the same time, he gives actors the space to explore and bring their own interpretations to their characters.

As someone who has also directed films, I understand how challenging it can be to manage a project of this scale. Watching him handle so many departments, artistes and such a massive vision with that level of calmness was a huge learning experience for me.

Tell us about shooting on the Ramayana sets and the VFX process you may have had a glimpse of.

The experience was absolutely surreal. I remember my first day of shooting in Ayodhya. I was standing there with Ranbir, Sai, Ravi and so many incredible artistes, recreating a world that we have grown up imagining.

What was particularly fascinating was the attention to detail. The sets, costumes, production design and overall atmosphere were so immersive that you genuinely felt transported to that era. Nitesh sir and the entire team have put in tremendous effort to make the world believable.

The VFX process was equally fascinating. Given the scale of Ramayana, the technology and visual effects involved are on a completely different level. What I found interesting was how much planning goes into every little detail, even before the actual filming begins. The combination of physical sets, performances, cinematography and visual effects is what makes this project so special.

As an actor, your job is to remain truthful to the character and the situation, even when you know that certain elements will eventually be enhanced through VFX. You have to trust the filmmaker's vision and the team working behind the scenes.

I think the audience will get to experience something truly spectacular, but what I hope they connect with most is the emotion and soul of the story.

Can you share your memories of Majha Chakula, the film in which you made your debut as a child artist?

Majha Chakula will always hold an extremely special place in my heart because that is where my journey as an actor began. I was barely seven or eight years old when I worked on the film, and looking back, it is quite incredible to think about how early this journey started.

The film was directed and produced by my father, Mahesh Kothare, so it was also a very special family experience. I had the opportunity to work with some wonderful artistes, such as Laxmikant Berde, Pooja Pawar and Nivedita Joshi-Saraf.

There is one incident from the shoot that I still remember very vividly. There was a scene in which Nivedita ji, who played my mother, had to scold me, and I was supposed to cry. But every time we attempted the scene, I would start laughing instead of crying! My father eventually lost his patience and genuinely scolded me. I started crying for real, and they immediately shot the scene. Ironically, the performance turned out to be completely natural!

I also received the State Award for Best Child Artist for the film, which was a very encouraging beginning. Looking back today, I feel extremely fortunate to have experienced filmmaking at such a young age. In many ways, Majha Chakula planted the seed of cinema in me, and that love has only grown over the years.