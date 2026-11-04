Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda; Real-Life Jodis Fail To Leave A Mark At Box Office |

It’s Dhanteras tomorrow, and Indian cinema is praying hard for some box-office jaadu. While all bets are hedged on India’s most ambitious mythological film, Ramayana, which releases as early as 6 am this morning, the trade is sincerely hoping that Lord Ram comes to its rescue.

Darkest hour before the Diwali dawn

As we said earlier, the abysmal fate of some previously released movies has left Indian cinema bleeding. We can only hope that Diwali, the festival of lights, will lead us away from the black hole that has been staring us in the face recently.

It is said that the darkest hour is before dawn; cinemas are hoping to dispel the doom.

Knock yourself out naming the flops

The flops include Nakhrewaalii, Love Story Abhimanyu Ki, Pyre, Doosra, Little Thomas, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Tum Mere Ho, Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Lohitaksha, to name a few. It almost seems as though death was served up on a toast.

Miya-biwi willing, lekin public not raazi

A point worth making here is that, at the time of going to press, Ranabaali, starring Rashmika Mandanna and her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, whom she married on February 26, is a flop. The film, which was released on October 16, received mixed-to-poor reviews. In Telugu, where Vijay and Rashmika have a strong draw, it managed some conversion. However, in Hindi and overseas markets, the results were dreadful. According to reliable trade portals, the film collected around ₹59 crore across all languages in 19 days. You can draw your own conclusions from that.

The other married couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot on June 23, 2024, were cumulatively worth just ₹45 lakh at the box office. Their film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which released on October 23, breathed its last a few days later.

Udta Teer averaged out

The Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan spy comedy brought in approximately ₹45 crore in 13 days. Ayushmann, who once had seven hits in a row, seems to be floundering as a mid-range star. Several of his films over the past 14 years, including Vicky Donor (2012), Nautanki Saala! (2013), Bewakoofiyaan (2014), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) and Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do (2026), have had the dubious distinction of ending their theatrical runs with collections below ₹50 crore.

In some cases, the budgets of his earlier films were modest. Hence, they were declared hits. Of late, though, he has not been giving the industry much bang for its buck. Udta Teer, too, is nowhere near being declared ‘safe’, at least not yet.

Mere Ram aayenge

To repeat what we said at the start, Ramayana: Part 1 has released a day before Dhanteras. Advance ticket bookings had reached a frenzy. The film industry has joined hands in prayer, hoping that the sublime will overpower the ridiculous releases of the last few days and that the Gods will bring genuine glory.

May the magic of the movies endure

In a year that has seen Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March, Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July, Hanuman Ansh in August and Drishyam: The Conclusion in October, November needs some box-office reverence for Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor, haazir ho!