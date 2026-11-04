'Mujhe Thoda Disappoint Kiya': Sunil Lahri Aka OG Lakshman Criticises Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Music Ahead Of Release – VIDEO

Sunil Lahri Expresses Disappointment With Ramayana Music | Instagram

Actor Sunil Lahri, best known for portraying Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan, has shared his views on the songs of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey ahead of its theatrical release. The actor recently took to social media to share a video in which he expressed his disappointment with some of the songs released so far.

Sunil Lahri Unhappy With Ramayana Songs

In the video, Sunil mentioned that several people had asked him to share his thoughts on the upcoming film, perhaps because of his association with the epic through the television series.

Speaking about the music, he said, "Mujhe vishwas hai... Nitesh ji ek bohot hi acche director hai, pehle unhone achhi filmein banayi hai. Sangeet bohot ehem bhoomika nibhata hai, ek hisaab se woh backbone hota hai. Iss film ke jo bhi sangeet maine sunna hai, usmein kuch gaanon ne mujhe thoda sa disappoint kiya."

Check out the video:

Sunil Lahri Says Ramayana Music Should Reflect Ayodhya

He further explained that the music should capture the local flavour of Ayodhya and reflect the cultural essence of the story.

Sunil clarified that he was not an authority on music but was sharing his perspective as a listener. He also emphasised that the film's success was important because the livelihoods of many people were associated with the project.

Sunil is not the only one who has expressed reservations about the film's music. Several social media users have also shared mixed reactions to the songs.

For the unversed, acclaimed composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have collaborated to create the music and background score for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation, produced by Namit Malhotra.

Ramayana is slated for its grand theatrical release on November 5.