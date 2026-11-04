‘Main Gaane Ke Naam Pe Muh Nahi Hilaunga’: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Takes Dig At Daler Mehndi Over Lip-Syncing Row? VIDEO | Instagram

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya seemingly took an indirect dig at Daler Mehndi amid the latter's recent controversy over an alleged lip-syncing incident. Without taking names, Abhijeet appeared to back Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal for calling out the singer's alleged actions. He also assured his audience that he would never cheat them by lip-syncing during a live performance.

During his live performance in Chhattisgarh, Abhijeet told the audience, "Yahan pe kabhi mat allow kijiye agar koi mic mein live ke naam pe gaana nahi gaa raha hai." He then appeared to refer to the recent incident involving the minister, saying, "Abhi kuch din pehle ek case hua tha jahan pe stage pe aake mantri sahab ne kaha." Supporting the minister's remarks, he added, "Bilkul sach kaha tha unhone ki, 'Aap gaana nahi gaa rahe hain. Aapse khada nahi hua ja raha hai.'"

Abhijeet suggested that although the minister had called out the alleged act, he was subsequently portrayed as the villain. "Lekin woh villain ban gaye," the singer said. He then urged the Chhattisgarh audience not to allow such incidents to happen at live shows. Taking an apparent dig at Daler Mehndi, he assured them, "Main jaisa bhi gaaunga, kharab gaaunga, galat gaaunga, gala kharab rahega, thak jaaunga, besura gaaunga, lekin jo bhi gaaunga, live gaaunga."

The singer further emphasised that audiences value their time and spend their hard-earned money to watch performers sing live. He pointed out that a stage performance involves several people working behind the scenes, including those managing the event and the crowd. Reassuring his listeners, Abhijeet said, "Aap logon ka maan karta hoon. Main aap logon ko kabhi is tarah se cheat nahi karunga. Gaane ke naam pe muh nahi hilaunga. Aisa karte hain log."

The controversy began when Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Kunjapuri Mela, accusing him of lip-syncing and questioning his condition on stage. Uniyal also claimed that the singer had been paid Rs. 35 lakh for the show. The incident sparked a heated debate, with several celebrities coming out in support of Mehndi.