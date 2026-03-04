 'Incredibly Distressing Time...': Abhijeet Bhattacharya Appeals To Authorities For Help As His Son Remains Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict
'Incredibly Distressing Time...': Abhijeet Bhattacharya Appeals To Authorities For Help As His Son Remains Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya took to Instagram to share a note and reveal that his son Jay Bhattacharya is stuck in Dubai. He requested the government to help his son and get him back to India.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Son Jay Bhattacharya Stranded In Dubai | Instagram

Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are stuck in the UAE amid the US-Iran conflict, and one of them is singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, son Jay Bhattacharya who is stranded in Dubai. The singer took to Instagram to share a note and requested the government to help his son, and get him back to India.

Abhijeet wrote, "My son Jay Bhattacharya is currently stuck in Dubai, and as a father, this is an incredibly distressing time for our family. I sincerely request the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to kindly look into his situation and help ensure his safe return to India at the earliest (sic)."

He further wrote, "We are hoping for your urgent support and intervention. Please help bring him home safely (sic)."

article-image

Netizens Assure Abhijeet Bhattacharya That Dubai Is Safe

A lot of netizens have commented on the post that Abhijeet should not be worried, as everything is fine in Dubai. A netizen commented, "Everything is fine in my country and he will be treat very well with good hospitality and free hotel stay otherwise he can go by car to Oman it’s only 5 hour’s driving and take flight from Musqut , no need to panic (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "ir,I live in Dubai with my family..It’s absolutely safe here..Don’t worry..He will be home soon! (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Relax !! He’s safe over there, no need to create panic (sic)." Check out the comments below...

article-image

Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan Return To India

Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan, who were stuck in the UAE are back to India. On Tuesday, both actresses took to Instagram to inform their fans that they are safe and have returned to India.

PM

Esha and Sonal in their respective posts thanked and praised the authorities of the UAE.

