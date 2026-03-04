 'Heavy Panic Situation...': Malayalam Actress Swaswika Returns To Kochi After Being Stranded In Abu Dhabi Amid US-Iran Conflict - Watch Video
Malayalam actress Swaswika returned to Kochi, India, on Wednesday after being stranded in Abu Dhabi for three days. The actress, while talking to the media at the airport, revealed that there's no heavy panic situation there.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
article-image

Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities were stuck in the UAE amid the US-Iran conflict. Malayalam actress Swaswika was stranded in Abu Dhabi for three days, and on Wednesday, she came back to Kochi, India. While talking to the media at the airport, the actress revealed that there's no heavy panic situation there.

Swaswika said, "Heavy panic situation is not there. But, still, we are from India, we are from another country, so definitely they will get panicked. Otherwise situation is normal there. I was in Abu Dhabi. Flight was okay."

Swaswika's husband and actor Prem Jacob had come to Kochi airport to receive her, and while talking to the media, he said, "She went alone, if I were there, she would have been more calm and composed. The government is supporting the people, so everything is alright over there. She was supposed to come on 28th (Feb). It's not like lockdown, she was getting food and everything, all the shops were open, everything was under control."

The actress had posted a picture on Instagram while taking the flight from Abu Dhabi. She wrote, "Kochi, I'm coming back finally (sic)."

Biocon Invests ₹315.34 Crore In Subsidiaries Through Preference Shares, Boosting Capex
Biocon Invests ₹315.34 Crore In Subsidiaries Through Preference Shares, Boosting Capex
IIT Bombay To Release CEED 2026 M.Des Result Today At ceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Available From March 10
IIT Bombay To Release CEED 2026 M.Des Result Today At ceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Available From March 10
CIA Station In Riyadh Targeted By Drones, No Damage; US Says Iran’s ‘Ability To Hit Back Declining’ | VIDEO
CIA Station In Riyadh Targeted By Drones, No Damage; US Says Iran’s ‘Ability To Hit Back Declining’ | VIDEO
After Swaswika's return, Prem shared a picture with her and wrote, "Got her back home, After couple of sleepless nights, finally going to sleep in peace, Peace out (sic)."

Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan Return To India

Esha Gupta was stranded in Abu Dhabi and Sonal Chauhan was stuck in Dubai. Both actress are back in India, and they took to Instagram to informed their fans about it.

Actor Vishnu Manchu was also in Dubai, but there's no update whether he is back in India or not.

Meanwhile, apart from the celebrities, many Indians are stuck in the UAE and middle east, and their loved ones in India are hoping that they will return soon.

