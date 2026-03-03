'Back Home': Esha Gupta Returns To India After Being Stuck In Abu Dhabi Amid US-Iran Conflict

Esha Gupta Is Back In India | Instagram

Many Indian celebrities were stuck in the UAE due to the US-Iran conflict, and one of them was Esha Gupta. However, the actress has returned to India, and she took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. She also thanked the airlines, the UAE government, and the hotel staff for all the help.

Esha shared an Instagram post with multiple notes. She revealed that she is 'back home' and thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes. Sharing about the whole scenario, the actress wrote, "It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly gods blessing to safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th(Sunday). By 1pm the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "Here, I would like to mention, that what I saw was strength of a country which is UAE. We were at the Abu Dhabi airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged to action and stayed calm throughout even though we were all in this situation together. I hadn't checked in myself by then so I took a turn and left back to my hotel in Abu Dhabi. Following are the stories that we heard first hand from the people we met later in our hotel that night (sic)."

Esha revealed that at the airport, they were given cash to buy food. Later, by 9 pm, buses were organised and passengers were given accommodation in hotels across the city. The actress praised the hotel management who were actively working, and also revealed that the delivery men were working, and there was no shortage of any service.

In her note, the actress revealed that she took a flight to Delhi on Sunday, and even though the airport was not fully functional, the staff was helpful.

In her last note, she wrote, "Thank you for our government for providing its citizens with reassurance and working towards getting us all back. Thank you to uae government in working in solidarity with every country for the citizens of the world! Radhe Radhe (sic)."

While Esha is back in India, there's no update about Sonal Chauhan and Vishnu Manchu yet.