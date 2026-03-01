Esha Gupta Calls UAE Government's Support 'Incredible' After Being Stranded In Abu Dhabi: 'Just Wish To Be Able To Fly Back Home Soon'

Esha Gupta Thanks UAE Government For Support | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Esha Gupta, currently in Abu Dhabi, informed fans that she has been stranded, while also assuring them of her safety amid rising tensions in the Middle East after conflict escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military operation against Iran. Following this, Iran reportedly retaliated by targeting US and Israeli interests across the region, including in Bahrain, the UAE, and Jordan.

Amid the crisis, on Sunday, March 1, Esha took to her Instagram Stories to praise the UAE government, stating that despite the situation, authorities have managed it efficiently and taken good care of stranded passengers. She wrote, "Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport. From giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #AbuDhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone!! Special mention to @modgovae."

She added, "Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. OT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon."

On Sunday evening, March 1, fresh explosions were heard across Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Manama, as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Al Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi was reportedly targeted by Iranian drones on Sunday, following heightened regional tensions after reports claimed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, died in US-Israeli strikes.

In response to the escalating conflict, major transit hubs across the region, including airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Doha in Qatar, were temporarily shut to restrict operations as airspace closures disrupted travel. Authorities also reported damage at Dubai International Airport, with additional impact claimed at facilities in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.