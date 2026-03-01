 Dubai Crisis: Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help From PM Modi Amid Iran's Attack Across Gulf; 'I'm Currently Stranded'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDubai Crisis: Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help From PM Modi Amid Iran's Attack Across Gulf; 'I'm Currently Stranded'

Dubai Crisis: Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help From PM Modi Amid Iran's Attack Across Gulf; 'I'm Currently Stranded'

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East following US-Israel strikes on Iran, actress Sonal Chauhan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help, as she finds herself stranded in Dubai with all flights canceled. In her plea, she sought the government's guidance for a safe return to India.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help From PM Modi Amid Iran's Attack Across Gulf |

Indian Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help from PM Modi Amid Dubai Crisis. Sonal has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance as she finds herself stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis. In a tweet, she addressed the PM, saying, "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis."

Chauhan explained that all flights have been canceled, and there is no "clear way" to return to India. She humbly requested the government's assistance, writing, "With flights canceled and no clear way to return to India, I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home. Grateful for any support extended."

The actress' plea sparked numerous reactions, with one user commenting, "Requesting concerned authorities to please look into this urgently. Citizens’ safety should be the top priority." Others encouraged Chauhan to stay calm and reach out to the Indian embassy for further assistance.

Read Also
Dubai Crisis: Love Island Star Laura Anderson Gives Update Amid US-Israel Strikes On Iran
article-image

Sonal Chauhan is an Indian actress, model, and singer, best known for her work in Bollywood and the Telugu film industry. She gained prominence with her debut film, "Jannat" (2008), where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi, marking a successful entry into the Bollywood film industry. Before entering films, Sonal had a successful modeling career and was crowned Miss World Tourism in 2005. Her striking beauty and poised presence made her a popular figure in the media.

FPJ Shorts
Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar Hails J&K’s Rise ‘From Being An Enabler Of Champions, To Becoming Champions Themselves’
Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar Hails J&K’s Rise ‘From Being An Enabler Of Champions, To Becoming Champions Themselves’
US-Iran-Israel War: Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Stranded At Dubai International Airport Amid Shutdown, Says 'It Is Terrifying'
US-Iran-Israel War: Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Stranded At Dubai International Airport Amid Shutdown, Says 'It Is Terrifying'
Inter Kashi Create History: Debutants Stun Kerala Blasters 2-1 In Kochi For Maiden ISL Victory
Inter Kashi Create History: Debutants Stun Kerala Blasters 2-1 In Kochi For Maiden ISL Victory
Sewri-Worli Connector Mishap: Falling Steel Rod Injures Passerby, MMRDA Issues Show-Cause Notices To Contractor
Sewri-Worli Connector Mishap: Falling Steel Rod Injures Passerby, MMRDA Issues Show-Cause Notices To Contractor

In response, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi issued a statement, assuring that they are in close contact with UAE authorities and airlines to assist stranded Indian passengers. The statement read, "The Embassy and Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure. The UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support."

Follow us on