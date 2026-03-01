Dubai Crisis: Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help From PM Modi Amid Iran's Attack Across Gulf; 'I'm Currently Stranded'

Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help From PM Modi Amid Iran's Attack Across Gulf |

Indian Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help from PM Modi Amid Dubai Crisis. Sonal has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance as she finds herself stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis. In a tweet, she addressed the PM, saying, "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis."

Chauhan explained that all flights have been canceled, and there is no "clear way" to return to India. She humbly requested the government's assistance, writing, "With flights canceled and no clear way to return to India, I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home. Grateful for any support extended."

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji,

I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis, with flights cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home

Grateful for any support extended🙏🏻🇮🇳@MEAIndia @IndiainDubai — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) February 28, 2026

The actress' plea sparked numerous reactions, with one user commenting, "Requesting concerned authorities to please look into this urgently. Citizens’ safety should be the top priority." Others encouraged Chauhan to stay calm and reach out to the Indian embassy for further assistance.

Sonal Chauhan is an Indian actress, model, and singer, best known for her work in Bollywood and the Telugu film industry. She gained prominence with her debut film, "Jannat" (2008), where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi, marking a successful entry into the Bollywood film industry. Before entering films, Sonal had a successful modeling career and was crowned Miss World Tourism in 2005. Her striking beauty and poised presence made her a popular figure in the media.

Requesting concerned authorities to please look into this urgently. Citizens’ safety should be the top priority. 🙏 — Ananya Shaswat (@ananyashaswat) February 28, 2026

Stay put, get in touch with the embassy and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/3AstNhxsNO — Viktor (@desishitposterr) February 28, 2026

FYI.



Also, check with your airline once. pic.twitter.com/addXIZZd7U — Marlboro 🚬 (@KautilyaOps) February 28, 2026

In response, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi issued a statement, assuring that they are in close contact with UAE authorities and airlines to assist stranded Indian passengers. The statement read, "The Embassy and Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure. The UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support."