'Will Resign, But Won't Apologise': Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal Refuses To Say Sorry To Daler Mehndi Amid Controversy

The controversy involving singer Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal took another turn after the latter made a fresh statement refusing to apologise to the singer. Uniyal reportedly said that he would rather step down from his position than apologise, adding that his self-respect is more important than anything else.

The dispute began during a musical event in Uttarakhand, where Daler Mehndi was scheduled to perform. Uniyal, who was also present at the programme, reportedly walked onto the stage and reprimanded the singer. The minister accused Mehndi of disrespecting the sacred land of Uttarakhand.

Uniyal also allegedly questioned the singer's condition and claimed that he had arrived after consuming alcohol. He further accused Mehndi of not singing live and relying on lip-syncing instead. A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering criticism from several quarters.

'I Will Resign, But I Won't Apologise': Subodh Uniyal

Addressing the controversy, Uniyal made it clear that he is unwilling to apologise to Daler Mehndi. Speaking during an event in Dehradun, the minister reportedly stated that he would prefer resigning from his post rather than saying sorry to the singer.

When asked what he would do if the party's senior leadership instructed him to apologise, Uniyal reportedly said that he would choose to resign instead. He emphasised that self-respect holds greater importance than anything else in life.

Mika Singh Demands an Apology From Subodh Uniyal

Following the incident, several celebrities criticised the minister's behaviour. Daler Mehndi's brother, singer Mika Singh, also expressed his displeasure on social media and demanded an apology from Uniyal.

Mika explained that Daler Mehndi had recently undergone major surgery, which had affected his ability to sing for extended periods. He also clarified that the singer had attended the event to honour a prior professional commitment.

Mika further maintained that Daler Mehndi does not consume alcohol and objected to the allegations made against his brother. He urged the Uttarakhand minister to apologise for his behaviour towards the singer.

Mika Singh's Team Had Earlier Claimed That Uniyal Apologised

Interestingly, the minister's latest statement comes after Mika Singh's team recently claimed that Uniyal had contacted Daler Mehndi over the phone and apologised for the incident.

However, Uniyal's fresh remarks appear to contradict the claim made by Mika's team.