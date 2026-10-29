‘Artists Are Human Too’: Gurdas Maan Backs Daler Mehndi After Uttarakhand Event Row, Asks People To Approach Situation With Compassion

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan has reacted to the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi, emphasising that artists are human too and deserve understanding. Coming out in support of Daler, Gurdas said that artists always try to give their best to their fans, even when dealing with health issues or personal challenges.

Speaking to The Times of India, Gurdas said, “An artist’s journey is often more complex than what we see from the outside.” He further added, “We must remember that artists are human too, with personal circumstances and challenges of their own.”

Gurdas went on to explain that artists make every effort to honour their professional commitments despite difficult circumstances. “An artist will always try and do his best for his fans in spite of health issues, personal loss, injuries, etc,” he said.

Urging people to approach the matter with empathy, Gurdas concluded that everyone should “approach every situation with compassion, give the benefit of the doubt, and allow due process to take its course.”

The controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi erupted after his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal on October 18, 2026. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal confronted the singer on stage, alleging that he was performing under the influence of alcohol and questioning his ability to sing. Uniyal later claimed that Mehndi appeared disoriented and was lip-syncing throughout the event. The allegations have not been confirmed by a medical examination.

Following the incident, several celebrities, including Anupam Kher and Mika Singh, came out in support of Mehndi, with Mika claiming that his brother had undergone major surgery and challenging anyone to prove that he consumed alcohol. Gurdas Maan also defended the singer, urging people to remember that “artists are human too”. However, singer Sona Mohapatra offered a different perspective, arguing that while artists deserve dignity and compassion, audiences also deserve an honest performance. The incident has since sparked a wider debate about an artist’s health, professional commitments and the way concerns should be addressed publicly.