Mumbai This Weekend: Rishab Sharma Concert To Mumbai Indians Meet & Greet Before IPL, Best Things To Do

If your weekend plans are still "TBD," consider this your sign to step out. Mumbai is buzzing with everything, from meditative music nights and high-energy fan festivals to indulgent food experiences and iconic live performances. Whether you’re in the mood to chill, party or eat your heart out, here’s your ultimate guide to what’s happening in the city this weekend.

Rishab Sharma's live concert

Looking for something calming yet powerful? Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is bringing his much-loved Sitar for Mental Health concert to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 20. This isn’t your usual gig; it’s designed as a deeply immersive, almost meditative experience where music becomes therapy.

When: March 20

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse

MIX: Mumbai Indians Fan Festival

Cricket season is here, and the hype is real! The MIX – A Mumbai Indians Experience is taking over the city. Think beyond cricket; this festival blends sport with music, culture and interactive experiences. Expect live sets by Divine, Nucleya and global acts like CamelPhat. It’s basically IPL fever, but cooler.

When: March 21–22

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC

10-Course Malvani Chef's Table

Sachin

Foodies, this one’s for you. Head to Trèsind Mumbai for a curated 10-course tasting menu that reimagines coastal Malvani flavours. Crafted by Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed under the vision of Himanshu Saini, and featuring guest chef Surekha Walke, this experience blends tradition with modern storytelling. Expect bold spices, refined plating and a truly intimate dining vibe.

When: March 21–22 | 7:30 PM & 9 PM

Where: Trèsind Mumbai, BKC

Gurdas Maan Live

Get ready for nostalgia and goosebumps as Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan performs live in the heart of Mumbai. From soulful ballads to energetic Punjabi folk, his music has defined generations. Whether you grew up on his songs or are discovering him now, this is one concert that promises pure emotion.

When: March 21

Where: NESCO Hall 4, Goregaon

Sunday Oriental Brunch

Wrap up your weekend on a delicious note at MoMo Café inside Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport. The Brunch Society – Oriental Edition is a flavour-packed experience featuring everything from sushi and Vietnamese rolls to Thai curries and DIY noodle bowls. Add live music, desserts like matcha brownies, and a relaxed vibe—and you’ve got the perfect Sunday plan.

When: March 22 | 1 PM – 4 PM

Where: MoMo Café inside Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Andheri

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