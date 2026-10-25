Subodh Uniyal Apologises To Daler Mehndi After Uttarakhand Event Row, Mika Singh Urges Mutual Respect: Report

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal apologised to veteran singer Daler Mehndi over the controversy surrounding his interrupted performance at a religious event in the state. The apology was reportedly conveyed during a telephonic conversation, with Mika Singh’s team welcoming the gesture and expressing hope that the matter can now be put behind them.

According to IANS, in a statement shared by Mika Singh’s team, the singer stressed the importance of respecting artists and their dignity.

"We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect (sic)," read the statement from team Mika Singh.

They added, "We hope this matter can now be put behind us and everyone can move forward with mutual respect and understanding."

Mika Singh Says Daler Mehndi Does Not Want To Prolong The Matter

The development comes after Mika Singh said on Friday that Daler Mehndi did not want the controversy to continue following Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s apology on behalf of Subodh Uniyal.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Mika revealed that the Chief Minister had invited both brothers to Uttarakhand. He also indicated that they intend to visit the state for a performance soon.

During a press conference, Mika spoke about his conversation with Dhami and appreciated the Chief Minister’s approach while addressing the issue.

"Just this morning, I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Whenever I visit Dehradun, he meets me with great warmth and is extremely down-to-earth. The way he communicated with Daler Paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister, and though I told him it wasn't necessary since he made no mistake."

What Happened At Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy began when Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair was interrupted by state minister Subodh Uniyal. The minister allegedly accused the singer of being under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing during the religious event held during Navratri.

The incident triggered a reaction from Mika Singh, who defended the dignity of artists and called for respect towards performers.