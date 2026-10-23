'Aapse Pehle Maninder Buttar Pit Ke Gaya Tha': Mika Singh Shares Another Video Of Subodh Uniyal, Slams Him Amid Daler Mehndi Row

Singer Mika Singh criticised Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal over his alleged disrespectful remarks about artists during a public event, saying performers deserve dignity and respect. Days after the Daler Mehndi controversy, the singer reacted after a video of the minister's comments about an earlier incident involving Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar surfaced online.

In the video shared by Mika on X, Subodh Uniyal can allegedly be heard saying, “Yahan aapse pehle Maninder Buttar pit ke gaya tha… aur itna pita tha ki uska baap dobara nahi aa sakta yahan pe.”

Calling out the minister's choice of words, Mika described his remarks as “rude and disrespectful” and questioned whether such conduct could discourage artists from performing in Uttarakhand.

Mika Singh's post:

The way Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances. He reportedly said on stage, “Yahan aapse pehle @manindarbuttar pit ke gaya tha. Itna pita tha ki ab uska baap bhi nahi aa sakta yahan se.” Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform. Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love. Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability. I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artists deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity. Respect is a two-way street. 🙏 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026

“The way Minister Subodh Uniyal spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances,” Mika wrote.

“Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform. Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love,” he added.

Mika also reminded the minister of the responsibilities that come with holding public office and urged him to address the issue respectfully.

“Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability. I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artists deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity. Respect is a two-way street,” he wrote.

Mika Singh Asks CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Seek An Apology

Mika's latest reaction comes after he appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ask Subodh Uniyal to apologise to Daler Mehndi over allegations that the singer was drunk during a Navratri event.

“My only humble request to him is to please ask Subodh Uniyal to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance,” Mika wrote.

He added that misunderstandings could be resolved through dialogue and expressed hope that an apology would bring the matter to a close while protecting Daler's dignity and reputation.

What Sparked The Daler Mehndi Controversy?

The controversy began when Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi's performance in Uttarakhand. The minister accused the singer of lip-syncing to a pre-recorded track despite allegedly receiving a substantial fee for the show. He also claimed that Daler appeared disoriented, struggled to speak and was unable to sing properly. Uniyal further alleged that the singer was drunk during the performance and said greater decorum was expected at a religious event.

Mika subsequently came to his elder brother's defence, denying the allegations about alcohol consumption. He challenged anyone who had seen Daler drinking or holding a glass of alcohol to come forward, saying he would quit singing if the claims could be proven.

The singer also revealed that Daler had been unwell for the past two years and had undergone major surgery, which he suggested could explain why his elder brother appeared disoriented on stage.

The dispute intensified after Uniyal claimed that Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance but had only lip-synced to his songs. Mika later sought proof of the amount allegedly paid to Daler and challenged the claims made against his brother.

What Did CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Say?

#WATCH | Dehradun: On a viral video of State Minister Subodh Uniyal losing his cool at singer Daler Mehndi at an event, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "The Minister himself stated yesterday that he was unaware of the individual's poor health; the Minister has already come forward to address the matter. These are all distinguished artists. Uttarakhand is a land that honors writers, artists, and scholars alike. Regarding the situation that unfolded due to public pressure at the time, I believe that since the Minister has now issued a statement himself, he has clarified that he had no such intention. Therefore, I think everyone should now consider this matter closed." — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026

Amid the escalating dispute, Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that he had spoken to Mika over the phone. The chief minister stressed that any misunderstanding should be resolved through mutual dialogue and goodwill.

“Today, I had a telephonic conversation with the renowned singer Mika Singh. While discussing the matter related to Daler Mehndi, it was said that any kind of misunderstanding should be resolved through mutual dialogue and goodwill. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the carrier of our great tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Here, all artists are always welcomed and respected from the heart,” Dhami wrote in a post on X.