Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Speaks To Mika Singh Over Daler Mehndi Controversy, Says Matter Should Be Closed - VIDEO

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to singer Mika Singh over the controversy surrounding his brother, Daler Mehndi, and State Minister Subodh Uniyal. The development comes days after a video of Uniyal questioning Mehndi during a live performance at a cultural event went viral on social media.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Dhami spoke to Mika over the phone and stressed that any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through mutual dialogue in a cordial atmosphere.

The CMO said, "The Chief Minister stated that any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through mutual dialogue in a cordial atmosphere. He emphasized that Uttarakhand has always upheld the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand wholeheartedly welcomes and respects artists from across the country and the world, and the state government remains ever committed to honoring art, culture, and artists."

#WATCH | Dehradun: On a viral video of State Minister Subodh Uniyal losing his cool at singer Daler Mehndi at an event, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "The Minister himself stated yesterday that he was unaware of the individual's poor health; the Minister has already come forward to address the matter. These are all distinguished artists. Uttarakhand is a land that honors writers, artists, and scholars alike. Regarding the situation that unfolded due to public pressure at the time, I believe that since the Minister has now issued a statement himself, he has clarified that he had no such intention. Therefore, I think everyone should now consider this matter closed." — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026

Dhami also commented on the controversy, saying Uniyal had clarified his position and that the matter should now be considered closed.

"The Minister himself stated yesterday that he was unaware of the individual's poor health; the Minister has already come forward to address the matter. These are all distinguished artists. Uttarakhand is a land that honors writers, artists, and scholars alike. Regarding the situation that unfolded due to public pressure at the time, I believe that since the Minister has now issued a statement himself, he has clarified that he had no such intention. Therefore, I think everyone should now consider this matter closed," the CM added.

What Happened Between Subodh Uniyal And Daler Mehndi?

Mantri Ji, Daler Mehendi 1st copy mein yahi milega 😂 https://t.co/oqyEMsDhx0 — The Lie Lamaa™ 🏹 (@TweetsOfLamaa__) October 21, 2026

The controversy erupted on Sunday night at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, a cultural event organised by the Uttarakhand government in Narendra Nagar, in the New Tehri area.

During Mehndi's performance, Uniyal walked onto the stage and questioned the singer about his condition. In the viral video, the minister is heard asking whether Mehndi was drunk because he appeared unable to speak properly. The 59-year-old singer, known for songs such as "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Bolo Ta Ra" and "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", was heard saying "sorry".

The incident sparked criticism from several artists, who came out in support of Mehndi.

Mika Singh Says Artists Deserve Dignity And Respect

Mika Singh repeatedly called on Uniyal to apologise to his brother. In a fresh post on Thursday, the singer said the minister should have been grateful to Mehndi for agreeing to perform after another artist, Sunanda Sharma, fell ill.

Mika also expressed pain over Mehndi being accused of being drunk while performing on stage.

"If there has been any mistake on your part, you should acknowledge your mistake and apologise to Daler Mehndi ji. Minister ji, there are many important tasks to serve the public."

Subodh Uniyal Says He Was Unaware Of Mehndi's Ill Health

On Wednesday, Uniyal said Mehndi should have informed the organisers beforehand if he was unwell and should not have come to perform.

The minister told PTI, "Daler Mehndi, being a big name, was invited to the Kunjapuri Fair. But during the performance, it became apparent that he was only lip-syncing and not singing. I, being a local representative and also associated with the organising committee, felt the pressure from people who wanted this to be questioned."

He added, "Mehndi was not able to speak or walk. At that point, I thought he was under the influence of some substance. I don't know what, because a medical examination was not conducted."