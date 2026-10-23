Daler Mehndi Controversy: Mika Singh Reveals Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Personally Called Him; He Requested Him To Ask Subodh Uniyal To Apologise

Mika Singh Reveals Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Personally Called Him | X / Instagram

Singer Mika Singh has been constantly posting on X after the Daler Mehndi controversy. Uttarakhand's Minister of Forests, Subodh Uniyal, claimed that the veteran singer was drunk during a performance at Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Singh has been tweeting that Uniyal needs to apologise to Mehndi, as the latter never drinks alcohol. Now, on Friday, Singh tweeted that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami personally called him to discuss the matter.

Mika Singh praises Pushkar Singh Dhami

Singh tweeted, "Good morning! 🙏❤️ I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami ji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture (sic)."

Good morning! 🙏❤️ I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami ji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture. I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him. My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1 ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance. I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026

The singer further praised Dhami and called him a 'humble, down-to-earth person'. In his tweet, Singh requested Dhami to ask Uniyal to apologise to Mehndi and gracefully resolve the matter.

Mika Singh seeks apology for Daler Mehndi

Singh tweeted, "My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1 ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance. I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership (sic)."

For the uninitiated, Mika and Daler are real brothers.

Allegations of ₹35 lakh

Uniyal has alleged that Mehndi was paid Rs. 35 lakh for the performance, and he couldn't sing properly as the singer was drunk.

Bollywood celebrities support Daler Mehndi

Many Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Shaan, Rajpal Yadav, and others have come out in support of Mehndi amid the controversy. However, the veteran singer is yet to share any statement about it.