Daler Mehndi Controversy: Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Minister Subodh Uniyal Speaking Rudely To People At Voting Booth In Uttarakhand - Watch

Mika Singh Shares Old Video Of Minister Subodh Uniyal Speaking Rudely To People At Voting Booth In Uttarakhand | Instagram

Amid the controversy involving singer Daler Mehndi and Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Mika Singh on Wednesday shared an old video of the latter in which he was allegedly seen speaking disrespectfully to people at a voting booth. When he was told to leave the booth, Uniyal is heard saying in the video, "Pagalon ke bachche kaun hai yeh?" The video had originally gone viral in June this year during the Uttarakhand municipal elections.

Along with the video, Mika tweeted, "Thank you, Uttarakhand, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. Artists have always loved Uttarakhand, but if artists are disrespected by politicians, why would we come to perform there? (sic)."

Thank you, Uttarakhand, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. ❤️🙏 Artists have always loved Uttarakhand, but if artists are disrespected by politicians, why would we come to perform there? I sincerely request Hon’ble CM @pushkardhami to look into the behaviour of Cabinet Minister @SubodhUniyal1 and take appropriate action. Artists deserve respect and dignity. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

He also tagged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his tweet and requested him to take strict action against Uniyal. Mika concluded the tweet by writing, "Artists deserve respect and dignity."

Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand Controversy

On Sunday, Daler was performing at the Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand. Uniyal interrupted his show, alleging that the singer was intoxicated, was struggling to speak, and was lip-syncing despite being paid a hefty sum of Rs. 35 lakh.

The video received mixed reactions, and many singers and Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Daler, expressing their displeasure over Uniyal's behaviour.

Mika Singh Questions Subodh Uniyal

Reacting to a video of Uniyal, Mika questioned whether he had paid Rs. 35 lakh in cash or by cheque. The singer tweeted, "Sir, aapne ₹35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you!"

Sir, aapne ₹35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you! @SubodhUniyal1 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

Mika has been posting about the controversy and supporting Daler. He has claimed that the latter never drinks alcohol. Mika believes that Uniyal owes Daler an apology.