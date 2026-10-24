Mika Singh Says Daler Mehndi Stepped In After Sunanda Sharma Cancelled Uttarakhand Show: 'Woh Bichare Apne Bed Se Uthkar...' - VIDEO

Mika Singh Claims Uttarakhand CM Apologised Over Daler Mehndi Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his brother, singer Daler Mehndi, amid the Uttarakhand controversy. The row erupted after MLA Subodh Uniyal accused Mehndi of being drunk on stage during a performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri, Uttarakhand.

Mika Singh Says Daler Mehndi Replaced Sunanda Sharma After Last-Minute Cancellation

While several celebrities have extended their support to Daler amid the controversy, Mika revealed that Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma was originally scheduled to perform at the event but cancelled her appearance a day before the show, following which Daler stepped in.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, October 23, Mika said, “Unhone Sunanda Sharma ko book kiya tha, unhone ek din pehle hi show cancel kar diya. I think unki koi personal problem hogi; unko bhi bukhaar ho sakta hai, tabiyat kharab bhi."

Check out the video:

'Woh Apne Bed Se Uth Gaye Aur Show Pe Gaye'

He further explained that friendship often means being there for someone in times of need, even when one is not feeling well. He said that sometimes, simply offering help or being present for a friend is enough.

"Woh bichare (Daler) maan gaye, apne bed se uth gaye aur show pe chale gaye. Koi bhi aap video dekhoge, log enjoy kar rahe hain," said Mika.

Mika Singh Claims Uttarakhand CM Apologised Over Daler Mehndi Controversy

Addressing claims that Daler was lip-syncing during the performance, Mika said, “Live show tha, koi CD nahi thi. Aaj kal log CD mein hi gaate hain, main nahi kahunga ki woh kharab log hain. Culture hai, fans aate hain, apne star ko dekhne ke liye, aur woh enjoy karte hain.”

Meanwhile, Mika also claimed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had apologised to him on behalf of MLA Subodh Uniyal over the allegations against Daler Mehndi.