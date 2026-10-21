'Daler Mehndi Sharab Nahi Peete': Rajpal Yadav Supports Singer Amid On-Stage 'Drunk' Claims, Hits Back At Uttarakhand Minister—VIDEO

Rajpal Yadav Backs Daler Mehndi Amid Uttarakhand Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajpal Yadav has come out in support of singer Daler Mehndi, who was confronted by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal over alleged alcohol consumption during a live performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri, Uttarakhand. Following the incident, Daler's brother Mika Singh, actor Anupam Kher and others extended their support to the singer amid the 'drunk' claims. Rajpal has also backed Daler, clarifying that the singer does not consume alcohol and is currently unwell.

Rajpal Yadav Defends Daler Mehndi

Rajpal took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 21, and said, "Daler Mehndi sharab nahi peete, meine unke saath Welcome To The Jungle mein kaam kiya hai. Unka swasthya kharab chal raha, And everyone is trying to make him better."

Check out Rajpal Yadav's video:

Rajpal Yadav Hits Back At Uttarakhand Minister

Furthermore, Rajpal also criticised the Uttarakhand minister for his behaviour towards Daler on stage, urging him to respect art and artists. "Aisa lag raha hai aapne kala ko hi khareed liya ho. Kala kabhi bhi khareedi nahi ja sakti. Kala ek jeevan hai. Jeevan ka sammaan kariye,"he said.

Emphasising the enduring value of art, Rajpal added, "Art comes and goes, but the value remains. Art has existed for thousands of years. Respect the value of art.

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'Shouldn't Have Come If Unwell’: Uttarakhand Minister

Amid the controversy, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said on Tuesday that Daler should not have attended the event if he was feeling unwell. Speaking to Indian Express, Uniyal revealed that he had received several calls urging him to issue a statement clarifying that the singer was on medication. However, he refused to do so, stating, “But I refused to do so.”

Daler Mehndi, 59, is one of the most popular Punjabi singers and is known for his various songs, including Tunak Tunak Tun, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, and several others.