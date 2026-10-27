Maninder Buttar Slams Subodh Uniyal's 'Pitt Ke Gaya Tha' Remark, Demands Unedited Video Of 2019 Show Amid Daler Mehndi Controversy

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar reacted to the controversy surrounding Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal’s alleged remarks about him and his father. The singer has asked the minister to release the complete, unedited footage of his 2019 performance in Uttarakhand, saying it would help clarify what happened. Recently, the minister stated that Buttar was 'beaten' in Uttarakhand.

For those unversed, the controversy gained attention after Uniyal confronted veteran singer Daler Mehndi during a live performance at a public event. The incident prompted singer Mika Singh to criticise the minister for his alleged comments about artists.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session on Monday, Buttar said he was shocked to learn about the remarks and maintained that he had always tried to conduct himself with dignity and respect.

“I am a very simple person. I have never intentionally hurt anyone's feelings, never indulged in any kind of misconduct, and have always tried to maintain my dignity and respect for others. I was genuinely shocked when I came to know that such things had been said about me and my father,” he said.

Maninder Buttar recalls his 2019 Uttarakhand performance

Addressing allegations of misconduct and violence during his previous visit to Uttarakhand, Buttar recalled performing at an event in the state in 2019. He said the minister had even joined him on stage and honoured him with a traditional cap.

"It was back in 2019, almost seven years ago, when I travelled to Uttarakhand for a show and performed for more than an hour. The Hon'ble Minister even came on stage and honoured me by placing a traditional Pahadi cap on my head. I performed the entire show wearing that cap. I respectfully request the Hon'ble Minister to upload the complete recording of that show so that everyone can see what actually happened."

"I am a small artist, and I have always tried to keep my family away from controversies. I have never performed under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance, and I have always taken my work seriously. All I ask is for the complete, unedited recording of that show to be made public," he added.

How the controversy involving Daler Mehndi began

The dispute began at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, where Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi's performance. The minister reportedly accused the singer of lip-syncing and being drunk. During the confrontation, he also brought up Buttar's name and allegedly claimed that the Punjabi singer had been beaten during an earlier visit to the region.

The remarks drew criticism from Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi's brother, who took to X to question the minister's choice of words and the way he addressed performers in public.

Mika also questioned whether such language was appropriate for someone holding public office and stressed that artists deserved respect while fulfilling their professional commitments.

"Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform," Singh added.