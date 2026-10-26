‘Tabiyat Kharab Thi Toh Nahi Aana Chahiye Tha’: Subodh Uniyal Denies Apologising To Daler Mehndi, Questions Singer’s Conduct

A new video of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has surfaced in which he refuses to apologise to singer Daler Mehndi over their recent public confrontation. In an interview with Satya Vani, Uniyal was asked whether he had apologised to the singer. Dismissing the suggestion, he said, “Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai” (There is no question of me apologising). He further argued that if Daler Mehndi was unwell, he should either have declined the performance or informed the organisers and the audience about his health condition beforehand.

During the interview, Uniyal was asked whether he had committed a mistake that warranted an apology. Responding to the question, he said, “Ye batao, maine koi apradh kiya hai jo maafi maangu?” (Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise?). The minister also expressed displeasure over reports suggesting that he had apologised to the singer. He maintained that Daler Mehndi should have communicated his health issues before taking the stage, adding, “Agar tabiyat kharab thi toh nahi aana chahiye tha. Agar aaye bhi the, toh janta ko bata dete ki tabiyat kharab hai” (If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell).

Subodh Uniyal stands firm: “No question of apologising” in Daler Mehndi row Reports that Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal had apologised to Daler Mehndi have turned out to be false. In this video, Uniyal makes it clear that there is no question of him apologising. He reiterated that the mistake wasn’t his, but Daler Mehndi’s, who was paid Rs 36 lakh to perform at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendranagar and, according to the minister, didn’t live up to it. Video credit: Satya Vani (Facebook) — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 26, 2026

Uniyal further questioned who was actually at fault in the controversy, saying, “Main kehta hoon, apradhi kaun hai?” (I ask, who is the one at fault?). He argued that an apology should come from the person responsible for a mistake. Taking a dig at the singer, the minister alleged that Mehndi had let down the audience despite receiving payment for the performance. He said, “Apradh kiya hai Rs. 26 lakh le kar ke janta ki jo umeedein thi, unpe paani pherne ka inhone” (The wrongdoing was taking Rs. 26 lakh and dashing the expectations of the public). Uniyal reiterated that he saw no reason to apologise to the singer.

According to NDTV, Mika Singh’s team confirmed that Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal had apologised to Daler Mehndi over a telephone call following the controversy surrounding the singer’s interrupted performance at the Kunjapuri Mela. The team issued a statement welcoming the apology, saying, “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident.” The statement further stressed the importance of respecting artists’ dignity and expressed hope that the controversy could be put behind them.