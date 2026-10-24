‘We Are Stressed’: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Reveals Father’s Reaction After Uttarakhand Minister’s On-Stage Rebuke - VIDEO | Instagram

Singer Daler Mehndi’s son, Gurdeep Mehndi, recently took to social media to share a video addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanding his father on stage. Calling it his first official statement on the matter, Gurdeep said the incident had been “very hurtful and unfortunate” for the family. He explained that he was outside India when the controversy erupted, but flew back to meet his father and ask him what had happened.

Daler Mehndi's Son Addresses Controversy - VIDEO

Recalling their conversation, Gurdeep said he asked his father, “Papa ji kya hua?” However, Daler, known for his cheerful Punjabi nature, responded, “First class, main thik hoon.” Gurdeep explained that his father tends to brush aside difficult situations with humour and positivity, which was also why he spoke about the incident casually at an event.

Gurdeep further clarified that his remarks were not intended to dismiss the seriousness of the situation. He said that his comments had been taken in a different direction, adding that the controversy had been stressful for the family. “Obviously we are stressed and us family together are dealing with it,” he said, indicating that they were handling the situation collectively.

Towards the end of the video, Gurdeep thanked people for standing by his father and the family during the difficult time. He also expressed gratitude to the film industry for its support, specifically mentioning his uncle, singer Mika Singh. “Baki bhot bhot thankyou aaplogon ka, aaplogon ne bhot support kiya, to the film industry including my chacha ji Mika ji,” he said.

Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand when Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted him on stage and questioned his ability to sing, suggesting that he was intoxicated. Daler’s brother, Mika Singh, came to his defence, claiming that Daler does not consume alcohol and had been dealing with health issues following surgery. Mika also criticised the minister for publicly humiliating his brother and demanded an apology, stressing that artists deserve dignity and respect.