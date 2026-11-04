'Don't Want To Rush Or Get Ahead Of Ourselves': Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra CONFIRMS Sequel Postponed To 2028

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Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita and Yash as Ravana, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on November 5. With excitement building, the film has emerged as one of the most anticipated and expensive Indian productions ever made.

Amid the buzz surrounding the first instalment, reports had earlier suggested that Ramayana 2, which was initially slated for a 2027 release, might be postponed. Now, producer Namit Malhotra has finally addressed the speculation surrounding the sequel's release timeline.

Ramayana 2 To NOT Release In 2027

Confirming the sequel's 2028 release, Namit told E! News that the team wants to take a little more time following the tremendous excitement surrounding the first instalment. He explained that they want to ensure the grand finale gets the same attention and effort as Part One, adding that the additional time will allow them to deliver the film on an even bigger scale.

'Did Not Want To Do A Rush Job'

"That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves," added Namit.

With the confirmation of its 2028 release, Ramayana: Part Two will no longer clash with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Spirit, starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The latter is currently slated for a Diwali 2027 release.