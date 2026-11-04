Ramayana Mumbai Premiere: Rakul Preet Singh's Husband Jackky Bhagnani And Ravie Dubey's Wife Sargun Mehta Review Ranbir Kapoor Starrer, Call It 'Outstanding'

Ramayana Reviews | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana is all set to release on November 5, 2026. On Tuesday, a premiere of the film was organised in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and crew of the movie, and even the family members of the actors attended it. Ramayana also stars Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha) and Ravie Dubey (Lakshman) in pivotal roles, and their respective spouses, Jackky Bhagnani and Sargun Mehta, shared their reviews after watching the movie.

Jackky Bhagnani calls Ramayana outstanding

When paparazzi asked Jackky about the film, he said, "Outstanding, best film. Maine life mein jo dekhi hai, best film hai." When the paparazzi said that they would also watch the movie, the actor-producer replied, "Please watch it, you will feel proud."

Watch Jackky Bhagnani's video below...

Sargun Mehta praises Ramayana

When the paps asked Sargun about the film, she said, "Bahot bahot bahot bahot achchi lagi. Aapko pata bhi nahi hai ke aap kya experience karne wale ho." When she was asked about Ravie's role, the actress gave a big smile and said, "I am going to leave it at that." She further said that everyone has done an amazing job and it is an 'epic' film.

Ramayana early reviews

Ramayana had premieres in the USA and UK, and most of the reviews have been positive. However, it will be interesting to see what response the film will get from Indian critics and the audience.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026. The film will be released in two parts, and Part 2 is expected to release in 2028.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana is made on a budget of Rs. 4,000 crore, so Part 1's budget can be considered as Rs. 2,000 crore. The film's advance booking overall has been good, but it clearly needs to leave a strong mark at the box office to become a hit.