Martin Garrix To Return To India For 10-City Holi Tour In March 2027; Mumbai Show Scheduled For March 21

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix is set to bring his live electronic music performances to 10 Indian cities during the Holi celebrations in March 2027 | Instagram

New Delhi, November 4, 2026: Dutch DJ and music producer Martin Garrix will return to India for a 10-city tour in March 2027, organiser Sunburn Arena announced on Wednesday.

The tour, which will coincide with the festival of Holi, will begin in Ahmedabad on March 10 and travel to Bhubaneswar (March 12), Chennai (March 13), Bengaluru (March 14), Shillong (March 16), Kolkata (March 17), Hyderabad (March 19), Delhi-NCR (March 20) and Mumbai (March 21), before concluding in Pune on March 22.

Martin Garrix Looks Forward To India Return

Garrix said he was looking forward to returning to India, where he has performed for over a decade.

"India has been such a special part of my journey, and the love and support I've received there over the years has been incredible. I've been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there," he said in a statement.

The DJ said performing across 10 cities and celebrating Holi with nearly 2,00,000 people would take the experience to another level.

The tour will feature some of Garrix's popular tracks, including "Animals", "In the Name of Love", "Scared to Be Lonely" and "High on Life".

Sunburn Highlights Decade-Long Association

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said the collaboration with Garrix had grown over the years, with each return raising the scale of the live experience.

"Bringing him back for a 10-city tour during Holi, India's most vibrant and cultural celebration, feels like the perfect way to take that journey forward," Singh said.

Sunburn Arena's association with Garrix spans over a decade.

The musician headlined Sunburn Festival in 2017, returned for a nine-show, eight-city tour in 2023 and performed at a stadium-scale Holi celebration at DY Patil Stadium and Sunburn Festival's first Mumbai edition in December 2025.

Also Watch:

Early Ticket Access Registration Opens

Registration for early access to tickets began on November 4 at 5 pm IST.

The tour is presented by RuPay and driven by Hyundai.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/