From Claims Of Kareena Kapoor Stabbing Him To Questions About Driver, Saif Ali Khan Addresses 'Bizarre' Conspiracy Theories Around Knife Attack - VIDEO

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Address 'Bizarre' Conspiracy Theories About Knife Attack |

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have addressed the speculation surrounding the knife attack for the first time, hitting back at the conspiracy theories that emerged on social media following the incident. Saif revealed that some people even speculated that Kareena was the one who stabbed him, while others questioned why the family driver was not present at home that night.

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, host Karan Johar spoke about how Saif's composed demeanour following the attack fuelled several conspiracy theories. Kareena called these theories "bizarre", while Saif said, "I don't expect people not to have conspiracy theories." He then revealed, "'You stabbed me', that was the main one."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor just opened up on Koffee With Karan about the night Saif was attacked and the details are absolutely terrifying 🚨☕ • Speaking on the KWK couch Saif revealed he suffered deep long jagged cuts all over his neck and jugular during the attack. • Because he had already sent his driver home for the night his 9-year-old son literally had to help get his heavily bleeding father to the hospital. • The situation was so deeply traumatic that his young son looked at him in the lift and asked Abba, are you going to die?. • Kareena shared that she was in her short night pajamas and had to run out into the middle of the road screaming like crazy just to hail a rickshaw for them in a complete panic. The fact that their family had to go through something this horrific on their own is genuinely so scary man. 🙏 — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) November 4, 2026

Agreeing with him, Kareena sarcastically questioned, "So the cops basically also are in cahoots with us?" referring to the fact that the police had arrested the accused.

Saif also addressed questions about why the driver was not at home during the incident. He explained, "Why not? He goes home to his family in the evening." Addressing another speculation about how he managed to reach the hospital, Saif recalled, "They said, 'How did he take himself to the hospital?'" Kareena clarified, "He didn't. His son took him to the hospital with Hari." Calling out the speculation, Kareena added, "It's really bad that people had those conspiracy theories."

Saif Ali Khan talking about the stabbing incident, how people accused Kareena of stabbing him, but Kareena was literally screaming on the road for help (she's glad no one recorded her). There were very deep cuts on the neck. https://t.co/1IuslcVOvq — Raj (@pictureabhmd) November 4, 2026

The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan took place in the early hours of January 16, 2025, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly attacked by an intruder who broke into his home, leading to a scuffle during which Saif sustained six stab wounds, including two deep injuries to his back. One of the wounds involved a knife lodged dangerously close to his thoracic spine, causing a spinal fluid leak. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 am, where doctors performed emergency neurosurgery to remove the knife and repair the spinal damage. He also underwent plastic surgery to treat deep wounds on his left hand and neck. Doctors later confirmed that he was out of danger and recovering steadily. After spending five days in the hospital, Saif was discharged on January 21, 2025.