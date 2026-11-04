From Claims Of Kareena Kapoor Stabbing Him To Questions About Driver, Saif Ali Khan Addresses 'Bizarre' Conspiracy Theories Around Knife Attack - VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have addressed the speculation surrounding the knife attack for the first time, hitting back at the conspiracy theories that emerged on social media following the incident. Saif revealed that some people even speculated that Kareena was the one who stabbed him, while others questioned why the family driver was not present at home that night.
During their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, host Karan Johar spoke about how Saif's composed demeanour following the attack fuelled several conspiracy theories. Kareena called these theories "bizarre", while Saif said, "I don't expect people not to have conspiracy theories." He then revealed, "'You stabbed me', that was the main one."
Agreeing with him, Kareena sarcastically questioned, "So the cops basically also are in cahoots with us?" referring to the fact that the police had arrested the accused.
Saif also addressed questions about why the driver was not at home during the incident. He explained, "Why not? He goes home to his family in the evening." Addressing another speculation about how he managed to reach the hospital, Saif recalled, "They said, 'How did he take himself to the hospital?'" Kareena clarified, "He didn't. His son took him to the hospital with Hari." Calling out the speculation, Kareena added, "It's really bad that people had those conspiracy theories."
The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan took place in the early hours of January 16, 2025, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly attacked by an intruder who broke into his home, leading to a scuffle during which Saif sustained six stab wounds, including two deep injuries to his back. One of the wounds involved a knife lodged dangerously close to his thoracic spine, causing a spinal fluid leak. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 am, where doctors performed emergency neurosurgery to remove the knife and repair the spinal damage. He also underwent plastic surgery to treat deep wounds on his left hand and neck. Doctors later confirmed that he was out of danger and recovering steadily. After spending five days in the hospital, Saif was discharged on January 21, 2025.