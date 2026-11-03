‘Looks Like Saif Ali Khan Doesn't Care’: Netizens Call Out Actor For Posing With Orry After Fallout Remarks About Daughter Sara Ali Khan

‘Looks Like Saif Ali Khan Doesn't Care’: Netizens Call Out Actor For Posing With Orry After He ‘Humiliates’ Daughter Sara Ali Khan |

Orry recently made headlines after speaking about unfollowing Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh. Just a day after the video of his statement surfaced online, he was spotted posing with Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture soon went viral, with social media users questioning why Saif was posing with someone they believe had "humiliated" his daughter.

Orry shared a selfie with Saif and Kareena on his social media feed, captioning it, "Inserted myself into a ghee roasted icon sandwich." The post quickly drew reactions, with several users questioning how Saif was comfortable posing with Orry. One user wrote, "What burns the most is Saif smiling in public with Orry while he actively tries to humiliate his kids online." Another commented, "Looks like Saif doesn't care about Sara and Amrita as long as Kareena is happy." Another called out actor saying, "Saif this better be the last time. IDC about Bebo because she has no reason but you are a father to Sara."

What burns the most is Saif smiling in public with Orry while he actively tries to humiliate his kids online. Ibrahim and Sara have handled this circus with total class by staying quiet & moving on. Orry needs to stop crying on podcasts and keep Iggy’s family out his mouth. — IAK (@ibrahimsishqx) November 3, 2026

Orry, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim used to be quite close. Amrita didn't like him and threatened Orry to stay away from Ibrahim, which led to beef between Sara, Amrita and Orry. Now Orry has posted a picture with Saif and Kareena right after that interview. Looks like Saif doesn't care about Sara and Amrita as long as Kareena is happy. — ` (@broskyxn) November 3, 2026

saif this better be the last time. idc about bebo because she has no reason but you are a father to sara and iggy as well. https://t.co/bCxNZzq3Pe — souroshi gupta 🕉🏳️‍🌈 (she/her) (@aashikk_aawaara) November 3, 2026

Sara Ali Khan vs Saif Ali Khan controversy 🚨 > Saif Ali Khan made an Insta account and started posting about his new family > Sara didn't like it and exposed him in an interview. She said her mother was there for her in childhood > Saif isn't a great father and he was never there for her > Saif posted new pics with the caption "My new world" to reply to Sara's statements > Orry yesterday said how much he dislikes Amrita and Sara Ali Khan > Now Saif Ali Khan was seen getting cozy with Orry despite his differences with Sara There is surely something going on between them. Looks like their family drama is over now 🙏 — Suprvirat (@MostlyKohli) November 3, 2026

Orry recently opened up about his fallout with Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, during his appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show Double Date. During a segment where he was asked to name the most famous person he had unfollowed, blocked or muted, Orry named Sara and said, "I'm very public about it. Usi maa ne mujhe bahot daanta, so I unfollowed her too." Recalling their decade-long friendship, he claimed that he had stood by Sara during the 2020 NCB drug probe in Goa but felt abandoned when he needed her support. He said, "Ek baar zindagi mein when she had to be there for me... disappeared. Itna bura samay tha aur wo mujhe ek baar bhi call nahi ki, ek baar bhi check in nahi ki." Orry also alleged that Amrita had verbally abused him and claimed that he never received an apology, adding, "I never got an apology."