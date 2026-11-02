'I Never Got An Apology': Orry Recounts Standing By Sara Ali Khan During 2020 Goa Drug Probe, Claims Actress 'Disappeared' When He Needed Her Most

Orry Recounts Standing By Sara Ali Khan During 2020 Goa Drug Probe, Claims Actress ‘Disappeared’ When He Needed Her Most |

Orry has once again opened up about his fallout with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh. During his appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show Double Date, Orry was asked to name the most famous person he had unfollowed, blocked or muted. Without hesitation, he named Sara and Amrita. He said, "I'm very public about it. Usi maa ne mujhe bahot daanta, so I unfollowed her too."

Orry Explains Beef With Sara Ali Khan And Her Mother Amrita

Orry further recalled sharing a childhood friendship with Sara and claimed that he stood by her during one of the most difficult phases of her life. However, he alleged that when he was going through a tough time, the actress was nowhere to be found. Explaining what went wrong between them, Orry said, "Ye ladki mera itna bachpan ka dost tha. We were through college, we were friends 10 years after college. I was there for her through so much."

Orry then recalled the time Sara was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 in connection with the drug probe following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. At the time, Sara was vacationing in Goa. Recalling how he stood by her, Orry said, "Humlog Goa mein the jab wo bahot bade case mein giri thi. I was with her through all of that. Uska side kabhi nahi choda."

However, Orry claimed that when he was going through the lowest phase of his life, Sara did not even check on him. He said, "Ek baar zindagi mein when she had to be there for me... disappeared. Itna bura samay tha aur wo mujhe ek baar bhi call nahi ki, ek baar bhi check in nahi ki." Orry revealed that he decided to end their friendship following the incident.

Recalling how deeply the incident hurt him, Orry said, "I was like, when you were going through hell, aur sab log mujhe bola drop her, leave her, don't get caught up; I stood by your side and took care of you, your mother. And, when the tables flipped, ek baar you had to be there for me, you could not even give me a phone call."

Orry also revealed that he spoke to Sara earlier this year and made it clear that he could no longer be friends with her. He further claimed that despite everything that had happened, he never received an apology from the actress. Orry said, "I never got an apology" post that incident."