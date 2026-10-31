Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Her Mom Sridevi's 1986 'Nagina' Look For Halloween, Khushi Stuns As Wonder Woman – See Pics |

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor paid a nostalgic tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, this Halloween by recreating her iconic Naagin look from the 1986 film Nagina. The actress didn't just dress up as her mother's memorable character but also recreated some of the film's iconic promotional visuals alongside social media personality Orry. Giving their recreation a playful twist, the duo dubbed it "Naagina." Meanwhile, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor embraced her superhero side by stepping into Wonder Woman's iconic avatar for Halloween.

Halloween 2026: Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Mother Sridevi's Iconic Naagin Look

Janhvi looked strikingly similar to Sridevi's unforgettable Nagin avatar from Nagina. She wore a soft pink outfit paired with matching jewellery, recreating the late actress's iconic appearance. Taking the tribute a step further, Janhvi and Orry recreated the original film poster, with Janhvi striking Sridevi's signature Nagin pose while Orry stepped into Rishi Kapoor's character.

The duo also recreated several memorable visuals from the film, including dramatic compositions featuring Sridevi's character and scenes associated with Amrish Puri's menacing tantrik character, Bhairavnath. Sharing the pictures on social media, Janhvi described the recreation as a tribute to three screen legends, her mother Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri. She also reflected on how Halloween has increasingly become an occasion to dress up as beloved characters and celebrate iconic pop-culture moments.

Janhvi's caption read: "So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they're spooky, sometimes they're funny, and sometimes it's a tribute. And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!!" Her sister Khushi Kapoor was equally impressed by the recreation and reacted to the post, writing, "You have won Halloween."

Khushi Kapoor Becomes Wonder Woman On Halloween

While Janhvi went the nostalgic route, Khushi Kapoor swapped her usual glam avatar for a superhero moment this Halloween as she stepped into Wonder Woman's iconic red, blue and gold costume. The actress flaunted a strapless, corset-style red top with intricate golden detailing, teamed with high-waisted blue shorts featuring the character's signature white stars. She completed the look with a golden tiara, statement wrist cuffs and red boots, staying true to Wonder Woman's classic comic-book appearance while adding her own glamorous spin.

Khushi left her brunette locks open in soft, voluminous waves and opted for dramatic eye makeup to amp up the superhero vibe. Taking the transformation a step further, she posed inside a life-sized Wonder Woman doll box, giving her Halloween photoshoot the feel of a superhero action figure come to life. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Khushi captioned them, "Happy Halloween. Saving the world but make it fashion." Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also showered love on her look, commenting, "Insane!!!"