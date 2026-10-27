Khushi Kapoor Brings Regal Glamour In A Custom Cut-Out Ensemble With Statement Choker At Mumbai Event |

Khushi Kapoor brought a touch of royal glamour to Jo Malone London’s annual festive dinner in Mumbai, stepping out in a striking custom purple ensemble from designer Arpita Mehta. A version of the designer’s new collection, Ceremonial, the outfit beautifully blended traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette, making it a standout festive fashion moment.

A Halter-Neck Silhouette With Modern Cut-Outs

Khushi wore a straight-fitting, floor-length dress in a rich blue-purple hue, adorned with an intricate gold-toned pattern throughout. The halter neckline drew attention to her shoulders and collarbone, while the fitted bodice and strategically placed cut-outs at the waist added a bold, modern edge to the look.

The outfit’s detailed embellishments lent it a festive, ceremonial feel without making the overall look appear overwhelming. The deep colour also worked beautifully against the metallic detailing, giving the ensemble a regal appeal.

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Statement Jewellery And A Traditional Potli Bag

Khushi accessorised the outfit with a striking statement choker featuring intricate silver-toned detailing and a central purple stone. The necklace complemented the embellished dress while drawing attention to the halter neckline. Stacked bangles and earrings added further sparkle, while rings provided a subtle finishing touch.

She carried an ornate metallic potli bag with long drawstrings, introducing a traditional accessory to the contemporary outfit. The bag’s detailed surface tied in with the ensemble’s festive mood. Khushi wore her hair in a sleek, high bun that allowed the neckline and jewellery to take centre stage. Defined eyes, softly sculpted cheeks and a glossy nude lip completed the look.