Kim Kardashian Makes Rome Film Festival Debut In Daring Polka-Dot Low-Waisted Gown; Poses With Dalmatian Dogs |

Kim Kardashian made a striking debut at the Rome Film Festival as she attended the world premiere of her Hulu legal drama series All's Fair at the 21st edition of the festival. Held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, the event saw Kim turn heads in a dramatic polka-dot ensemble that blended contemporary glamour with bridal couture.

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach, Kim wore a Galia Lahav creation from the label's Fall 2027 showcase. The sensual design had recently appeared on the runway at New York Bridal Fashion Week, making its appearance on the reality star and entrepreneur a notable fashion moment.

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Kim Kardashian's Dramatic Polka-Dot Look

Kim's black-and-white polka-dot gown featured a strapless silhouette with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a daring slit detail on the bodice. The corseted design, complete with a zip closure at the back, hugged her figure and accentuated her curves.

The gown's most distinctive details were the cut-outs at the hips, highlighted with delicate lace trim. The fitted bodice flowed into a low-waisted, mermaid-style skirt featuring pleated detailing, a thigh-high slit at the front and a dramatic train at the back.

The combination of playful polka dots, lace accents and a sculpted silhouette gave the ensemble a bold, vintage-inspired appeal while retaining its modern edge. Keeping the styling minimal, Kim skipped jewellery and let the statement gown take centre stage. She wore her hair in a sleek high ponytail, adding to the outfit's polished finish.

Kim's 'Spotted In Rome' Moment

Sharing pictures from the premiere on Instagram, Kim captioned her post, "Spotted in Rome." The photographs showed her posing alongside two adorable Dalmatians, adding a playful twist to her glamorous red-carpet appearance. The premiere also brought together several members of the show's cast and Kim's family, including Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Kris Jenner.