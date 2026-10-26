Kriti Sanon Dazzles In An Intricately Embellished Black Lehenga And Emerald Jewels On The Ramp

By: Rutunjay D | October 26, 2026
Kriti Sanon commanded the runway as the regal showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra, showcasing a masterclass in contemporary Indian couture.
She wore a showstopping, deep black lehenga that seamlessly blended traditional craftsmanship with high-glamour runway allure.
The voluminous lehenga skirt features Abhinav Mishra's signature intricate mirror work, detailed geometric patterns, and heavy sequin embellishments that catch the light dramatically.
Her fitted blouse features a deep V-neckline laden with dense metallic sequins and shimmering mirror accents to complement the skirt.
Adding an element of dramatic flair, the matching sheer black dupatta was draped over her shoulders, featuring vertical linear sequin streams and metallic foil borders.
She elevated her runway look with contrasting emerald-and-gold heritage jewellery, including a choker, dangling jhumkas, and a bold cocktail ring.
Her long brown tresses were styled in voluminous, center-parted soft beach waves that fell effortlessly over her shoulders.