Janhvi Kapoor's 'Objectification': A Cautionary Tale | Instagram_@janhvikapoor

When Janhvi Kapoor had signed to play Achiyamma opposite South star Ram Charan in Peddi, little did she know that camera angles would be used to objectify her body. Could Janhvi Kapoor have been more vigilant on the sets of her film Peddi? “100% yes,” she told Karan Johar on his chat show.

She even went on to add that she should have made “better use of the position she holds in the industry to raise concerns about the portrayal of her character.”

The Indian film industry has long objectified women. Look at any item song from any language and just notice how the camera moves along the item girl’s or heroine’s body like a slithering snake. “It is what draws in the masses” is the excuse given by countless makers.

In the 1990s, there was a film titled Andaaz (1994). It had a song that was to be picturised on Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor. The actress reportedly cried while filming it and even threatened to walk out of the film. Despite finding the lyrics to be double-meaning, its concept vulgar, and feeling deeply uncomfortable performing it, she shot for it. Juhi was a star by then, and yet she could do little to change the makers’ minds.

Costumes that are way too revealing, vulgar choreography, and double-meaning dialogues or lyrics have been in existence since forever. This year, a song called “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from KD: The Devil showed Nora Fatehi in such a crass way that she thanked the public for the backlash it received.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has a different stance on the issue. On the same talk show, the actress shared that she understands commercial films often come with specific costume or character demands; however, she is “not that kind of a person” and prefers to draw a firm line for herself.

Giving kudos where they’re due, Janhvi has been very sporting about the whole incident. Not only has she refused to play the victim card, but she has also decided that she will speak up if she ever finds herself in a similar situation again. Atta girl! May this serve as a cautionary tale to every actress (aspiring or seasoned) in the film industry.